Athlete Spotlight: Sherando boys’ tennis player Ben Jensen

Sherando High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles
Parents: Megan Eanes and David Jensen
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about tennis: It’s very similar to ping pong and I grew up playing a lot of ping pong. I love it.
Most memorable moment in tennis: It was probably my freshman year and I beat someone from Millbrook 8-4. He was an upperclassman, so I was proud of myself.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: Also my freshman year, it was all of the times from learning, just all of the whiffs. That was not my best.
Most difficult moment in tennis: Something that I’m trying to get over is my serving. I’m tall, but I’ve just never been able to throw it up perfectly and hit down on it. That’s definitely the one thing I’m trying to work on the most.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Phelps, I’m also a swimmer and I have always idolized him; Jim Carrey, because it would be awesome to meet a comedy legend and see what it was like to be him back in his day; Felix Baumgartner, he is the guy that skydived from space. I’ve wanted to go skydiving for a while now, so I would ask him about that and how he did it because that was on a whole different level.
Biggest athletic influence: Michael Phelps. I try to watch him every time he is on TV. I just think he is incredible. He is a master of all of the strokes. It is still pretty incredible to me.
Who is your favorite teacher: My sixth grade math teacher [at Admiral Byrd] Mr. [Phil] Carpenter. My aunt actually dated him for awhile, so he was kind of my uncle. I always thought that was pretty cool.
Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps
Favorite sports team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “Under Pressure” by Logic
Favorite food: A juicy burger. I like the Cheesecake Factory with a fried egg on top.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Cooked spinach.
Plans after high school: I’m planning on going into the Air Force and saving up some money from that. My brother [Gavin Eanes] actually did that, too. Then, going to LFCC for two years and then to a four-year college that I’m still not sure which one I want to go to yet. I want to major in business. My dad owns his own real estate company and I just think it’s so cool trying to negotiate and get people to sign with him. I’ve always liked that and think it’s fun to do. I’m trying to major in business and work with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.