Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Position: Outside linebacker and wide receiver
Parents: Tina and Kenneth Luttrell. Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about football?: I love the competition. I love being able to go out and being able to compete with my whole team and my friends and being able to play together and compete together all for one thing — to win.
Most memorable moment in football: It's probably my sophomore year when I was pulled up to varsity. Being in the first varsity game and seeing how big a crowd we had and everything, seeing everybody that was there rooting on for us and playing in the playoffs with a lot of really good athletes, I think that was my most memorable moment.
Most embarrassing moment in football: Last year, I want to say it was the Culpeper game. I caught a curl route and I started to run backwards and ended up slipping backwards.
Most difficult moment in football: The most difficult thing for a lot of people is consistency, being able to play every snap and just trying to be as consistent of a player as you can. You have to have a next play mentality. You can't be thinking about what happened the play before. You have to play the next snap.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: LeBron James, just because he obviously is the best of all-time at basketball, but he's also a great person and great for the community; Adam Sandler, because he's a funny guy and a really good actor; Will Smith, because he's my favorite actor and every movie that he's in is really good.
Biggest athletic influence: [Brooklyn Nets guard] Kyrie Irving, just because of how talented a player he is. He always is worried and makes sure he is mentally OK so that can perform the best he can on the court.
Favorite teacher: Two years ago, I had an English teacher Miss [Lisa] Jenkins. I think she was my favorite teacher because she was always super nice and friendly, always joking around with us all of the time. Class doesn't always have to be 100 percent serious and I think she was a really good teacher.
Favorite athlete: Kyrie Irving
Favorite sports team: Washington Football Team
Favorite movie: “Remember The Titans”
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants"
Favorite song: “Reborn” by Kid Cudi and Kayne West
Favorite food: Bacon. I eat bacon on everything.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: My grandmother has made Brussels sprouts and they are not my favorite.
Plans after high school: I want to go to college, but I'm not 100 percent sure what I want to do yet, but I think I want to do something with physical therapy. I feel like I want to be staying in sports — not just playing them, but maybe I can be like an athletic trainer and still be on the field with players and still be in the sport while doing things from a different perspective and be able to help others.
