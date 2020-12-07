Athlete Spotlight: Sherando girls' basketball player Asia James

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Joy and Dexter James
Hometown: Chesterfield, moved to Stephens City about four years ago
What do you love about basketball: I love the confidence it gives me. It’s one thing I’m good at, so I feel at home when I’m playing basketball.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Making the team freshman year. I was super nervous and I didn’t think I would. It was a big accomplishment for me.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Any airball that I shoot would probably be embarrassing.
Most difficult moment in basketball: I think injuries are a big thing along with the mental part because I’ve had quite a few injuries throughout my high school career. They have taken a toll on me mentally and it’s just taught me to stay mentally strong, keep my head in and be positive. Injuries come with the sport. It’s just how you come back from them.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: LeBron James, because he is my favorite basketball player; Jesus, because he’s a big part of my life; My uncle Bobby, he passed away before I was born and I never got to meet him. My mom said he loved me and he was a really cool, goofy guy. I feel like we would really get along together.
Biggest athletic influence: LeBron James, I grew up watching him. I think me and my dad used to watch him when I was really young. I’ve just followed him wherever he went. I love the way he plays. I like his pass-first mentality and getting his teammates involved. Yeah, he’s a big part of my game.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My favorite teacher was Miss [Christi] Brubaker [at Beulah Elementary in Richmond]. Me and my best friend had her in first grade. She was a really, really fun teacher and she got along with my parents. She was just a really nice teacher.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite sports team: Los Angeles Lakers
Favorite movie: “Remember the Titans”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “Closer” by Maverick City Music
Favorite food: Chicken tacos at Chipotle
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Peas. I hate peas.
Plans after high school: I want to go to college and I want to be a physical therapist. At first when I was younger I wanted to play basketball in college, but my priorities changed. I’ve always wanted to be around the sport. Injuries have been a big thing for me. I just want to help people recover from their injuries, like physical therapists have helped me recover from mine.
