Athlete Spotlight: Sherando girls’ basketball player Jaiden Polston

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Girls’ basketball. Position: Forward
Parents: Tabatha Huff and Jerome Polston
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: I love being able to play alongside my best friends. Being on a basketball team is like having another family. We push each other to be our best selves on and off the court. Also, I just love competing. When I step on the court, nothing else matters.
Most memorable moment in basketball: I would say it’s either having a perfect record in middle school — we were like 24-0 or 25-0 — or making it to the [Class 4] state tournament last year [for the first time in program history]. It was a great experience all-around and also nice making history at Sherando.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: My most embarrassing moment would be rolling my ankle and falling down the bleachers directly after our game in front a gym packed full of people. It was our Millbrook game at that.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Staying physically healthy. It’s been pretty hard for me to put a full season together with no injuries, but I would also have to say playing through COVID. The rules and restrictions that affected our season and cut our season short were just awful. It was hard not having my family there to support me because they never miss a game.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Jordan, because he’s been one of the most influential players on my basketball career; My grandpa Rick Huff who passed away in 2021 and my grandmother Katherine Polston, who also passed away in 2021. They both heavily influenced my life and who I am. Losing them both unexpectedly in the same year definitely affected me.
Biggest athletic influence: I would have to say my family as a whole, but especially my older brothers (Jordan and Jay’lin). They pushed me to be the best athlete I could possibly be and they’ve always been hard on me to make sure I could handle anything and everything. Through everything, they’ve all brought nothing but unconditional love and support and they’ve definitely shaped me into the hard-working person I am today. I couldn’t be more grateful for them.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Kelsey] Seymour. She’s currently my special education internship teacher. She’s a kindhearted, humorous person who pushes me to be the best person I can be. She supports me through everything whether it’s school or basketball and she always offers a listening ear no matter what the situation is.
Favorite athlete: Michael Jordan
Favorite sports teams: Washington Wizards and Dallas Cowboys
Favorite movie: “Where the Crawdads Sing”
Favorite TV show: “Grey’s Anatomy”
Favorite song: “When I See You” by Fantasia
Favorite food: Spaghetti, definitely homemade
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Clams
Plans after high school: I plan to attend a four-year college to continue my athletic and academic career. I intend to study social work specifically. I’ve yet to choose a college, but I’m certain I’ll choose one soon. Growing up I was the baby of a big family and I just feel like being a part of a big and loving family is really vital for turning into good person. I just feel like every child deserves to be in a good home and be surrounded by love and have the same opportunities that I did.
