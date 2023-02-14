Athlete Spotlight: Sherando girls’ swimmer Alexis Schellhammer

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Girls’ swimming. Main events: 200 and 400 freestyle relays
Parents: Angie Stine and Ted Schellhammer
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about swimming?: I love that it’s an individual and a team sport together, so you get to do stuff on your own along with a team. You get to cheer each other on, while working on your own.
Most memorable moment in swimming: It was probably this past weekend when I touched the wall after the 100 back and I looked up and I saw that I didn’t get the 100 back [Class 4 state meet] cut. Then I found out later that it was a missed touch in the system and that actually I did get the 100 back state cut.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: That was also this year. I got a new tech suit and this one’s a little weird. Instead of trying it on before the meet, I decided to go on into the meet and trying it on. It took me about an hour and a half to get it on. I missed all of warmup and part of the first half of the meet just getting this suit on.
Most difficult moment in swimming: With swimming, it’s hard when you’re away from the pool for so long. There’s nothing you can do that levels up to the training you do in the pool. So when you’re on vacation or even away from the pool for a couple of days, you can’t stay with the training. Even if you’re in the weight room or something, you’re still not getting the same amount of training. When you go back to the pool, you feel so much more out of shape.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Kevin Hart. My dad and I have always watched his comedy shows on Netflix. He has been one of my favorite comedians growing up and I love his movies, so I think dinner with him would be pretty funny; Reese Witherspoon, but specifically her character Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. She is one of the reasons I want to become a lawyer, from that role of hers. Just being able to talk to that character and her ditzy blonde self. I think that would be a funny person to have dinner with, too; Ryan Reynolds, I’m a huge fan of his movies as well, especially Deadpool, Free Guy and The Proposal.
Biggest athletic influence: I don’t have one specific influence. It’s probably a mix of my parents and my sister [Sarah]. Mainly, they all make sure I keep my head up and stay positive and know that in the end that when I grow up I’ll look back on everything and it will teach me a good story to teach other people.
Favorite teacher: Charisse Woodward, she was my economics and finance teacher in 11th grade. She is my FBLA advisor and got me into FBLA last year. Now, I’m the FBLA chapter president for Sherando. ... She took us to Chicago for nationals, so I’ve been able to travel with her. She’s just a fun person to be around. She’s helped me with my public speaking, my self-confidence and to overall become a better person.
Favorite athlete: Missy Franklin
Favorite sports teams: Philadelphia Phillies and Dallas Cowboys
Favorite movie: “Legally Blonde”
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey
Favorite food: Home-cooked grilled chicken
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Snails
Plans after high school: I’m planning on swimming at Randolph College for the next four years and getting my bachelor’s in business and also double-majoring in economics with the intent in pre-law and going into law school after that. My grandfather told me I was good at arguing when I was little. That always attracted me [to law], but once I got into FBLA the business side of stuff really stuck out to me, and corporate law. It took my interest and that’s what I want to do with my life.
