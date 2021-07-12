Athlete Spotlight: Sherando girls' tennis player Kloe Thomas

Kloe Thomas
Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Girls’ tennis. Position: No. 5 singles, No. 3 doubles
Parents: Kimberly and Darren Thomas. Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about tennis: I love how fun it is and that kind of sounds cliché. I seriously never dreaded going to practice because every time I got there we were always doing something new and exciting. I definitely can thank my coaches for that because they were very creative with the drills.
Most memorable moment in tennis: It would have to be the final singles match I played in (a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory against Loudoun Valley). After I won the final point, I just remember feeling so relieved and happy. I wanted to just fall on the court. That’s definitely a feeling and a moment I will never forget.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: It probably occurred in the same [Loudoun Valley] match actually. I slipped on the court, rolled my ankle and fell. I got back up and I was able to win that point, but it definitely looked funny.
Most difficult moment in tennis: For me, the most difficult thing was figuring out the mental game. Tennis isn’t just hitting the ball back-and-forth. There’s a lot mentally that you have to think about if you really want to win. I really had to figure those things out in my head before even physically hitting the ball. Also, after losing one point you can get really down on yourself and that really messes your game up. It’s just making sure you stay confident. That’s what I’ve struggled with.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandma and pappy Shervondy, I would just so anything to be able to see them again and catch them up on my life and what’s going on recently since they passes away went I was a little bit younger; Jesus, because I know if I sat down with him and saw him in person we would not have a boring moment in our conversation and I would learn a lot. I already learn a lot reading the bible, so talking to him face-to-face would be awesome; [Actor] Cameron Boyce, he was my biggest celebrity crush growing up. I’ve always wanted to meet him and now that he’s passed away that would be even more special.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He has all girls, three daughters. Even though he has no boys, he gave us all a passion for sports because he introduced new things to us. He’s always been supportive and he wants us to improve in whatever we do. He was always their to help me and practice with me.
Who is your favorite teacher: I’ve really been blessed with many amazing teachers. I can’t complain about any. If I had to say, I’d have to give a shout out to Mrs. [Ashley] Greatorex. I had her for all four years while I was in high school so she became more like a friend. I could talk to her about really anything. Because was my early childhood education teacher, she really helped me grow my passion for that career field.
Favorite athlete: [Steelers wide receiver] JuJu Smith-Schuster
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Mamma Mia”
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: The acoustic version of “No Excuses” by NEEDTOBREATHE.
Favorite food: Fruit salad
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I remember this one time I tried an olive and I hated it. I couldn’t even finish eating it. I think it was a black one.
Plans after high school: I’m going to be attending LFCC, starting in the fall and my goal is to get my associate’s degree within the next year there and then transfer to a university. I’m going to be studying elementary education in order to become an elementary school teacher hopefully. It does run in the family considering both of my parents were teachers. I remember always playing school with my sisters. I even asked my teachers if I could grade papers and if they had extra supplies that I could take home and play with. I’ve always been into it. Once I got older and I was actually in a classroom, I realized that was where I was meant to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.