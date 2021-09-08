Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Golf. Position: No. 1
Parents: Clorinda Fresquez-Tria, R.J. Tria and Danny Kasuboski
Hometown: Roswell N.M., moved to Stephens City about a year ago.
What do you love about golf?: I love being outside. It’s soothing whenever you have that day [off] from school. It relieves stress.
Most memorable moment in golf: I was playing in New Mexico at a place called Alamogordo and I got on in two on a par-5 and made a one-putt for eagle. That was my first eagle.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: I was playing with the team in New Mexico at Roswell High and other girls were there from a different school. I tried to hit the heck out of the ball and it skyrocketed into the air and it only went like 30 feet [from the tee box].
Most difficult moment in golf: It’s the mental part of the game. From the beginning of playing tournaments, I’ve struggled to get back into it. I was really nervous and I didn’t play for like a year in a regular tournament. Last year, we only played like nine [holes]. I’m still kind of struggling with that mental part. I just try to remember what my swing coach told me and remember it’s just a game and it’s nothing to be too stressed out about.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Justin Thomas, I would like ask him tips for the golf swing and everything because my golf swing is kind of similar to his now; Jon Bellion because he’s one of my favorite singers; Stan Lee, because he help create Marvel. He made a whole fan base just because of his ideas.
Biggest athletic influence: I haven’t really had any. If anything, it’s my stepdad and my grandpa. They’re not like big-time golfers, but they helped get me into it.
Favorite teacher: It would be my freshman English teacher [Jesse Boggs] back in New Mexico. He was also my wrestling coach. He was very inspirational and helped me a lot with high school.
Favorite athlete: Justin Thomas
Favorite movie: I don’t really have a favorite. I like all of the older Disney movies and older cartoon movies.
Favorite TV show: “Star Wars: Clone Wars”
Favorite song: “Maybe I Don’t Know” by Jon Bellion
Favorite food: Homemade chicken curry from my stepdad
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A long time ago it was some sort of mushroom thing and it was rubbery and not good at all.
Plans after high school: I plan to go to Lord Fairfax Community College. After that, I plan to major in programming or animation. I saw people on YouTube do animation and I heard that programming was really good to go into. I’ve really wanted to so something with programming for a long time, but I wasn’t able to get around to the classes in high school until my senior year. ... I’m going to try to make it in golf. That’s my goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.