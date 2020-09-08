Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Lori and Mark Rohani
Hometown: Manassas (moved to the area in 2005).
What do you love about golf: I love the challenge of it. You never know how you are going to play. One day you could shoot your best score and the next day it could be completely different.
Most memorable moment in golf: My friend hit me in the face with a 3-wood on his backswing and it fractured my nose. That was pretty painful, but it’s a good memory to think back on.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: I was playing one my best matches one time and then the last three holes I choked really bad. It was not even close to my best score. One of the holes I four-putted on.
Most difficult moment in golf: It’s definitely the mental part and also chipping and putting is what I need to work on. Chipping takes a lot of time in practice to perfect and it’s a crucial part of the game. Putting, it’s just like really difficult because no shot is the same. You have to read the green every time.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa (Meredith), he was a really kind person and he was always funny. He had a lot of good stories to tell. He passed away like three years ago, so I wish I could see him one last time and have a conversation with him; Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s a great soccer player, probably one of the best in the world. I would like to talk to him about his training routine and what he does; Will Smith, because of his kind, outgoing personality and his sense of humor.
Biggest athletic influence: Eden Hazard, he’s a soccer player for Real Madrid. He always posts motivational things. He’s a team player and never real draws attention to himself. He’s really humble.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Miss [Jennifer] McKannan, she’s a history teacher. She has really fun notes and we do good activities to help us learn.
Favorite athlete: [Soccer player] Neymar Jr.
Favorite sports team: Paris Saint-Germain Football Club
Favorite movie: Any of the “Fast and Furious” movies
Favorite TV show: “The 100”
Favorite song: “I Can Only Imagine” by MercyMe. It makes me think about eternity.
Favorite food: Steak or any seafood. There’s a place in Virginia Beach called “Salacia” that has really good steaks. That’s probably my favorite.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Onions
Plans after high school: I want to go to college. I’m not sure where, yet. I definitely want to go in the state, though. I’s like to major in business. Business is interesting to me. I like to re-sell stuff.
— Compiled by Walt Moody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.