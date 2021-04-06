Sherando High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Softball. Positions: First base, third base, outfield
Parents: Bill and Rebecca Hall
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about softball: I like that it’s an outdoor sport and I like that it’s a team sport because I feel like you can rely on other people to help you win games.
Most memorable moment in softball: My first high school at-bat I hit a home run. It was the first game of the season and it was at Clarke County. It was to dead center field. [I did not know it was gone when I hit it] because I was not used to hitting home runs, so I was like sprinting the entire time.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: In one of my first competitive tournaments, there were no outs and the bases were loaded and I just tried stealing home for no reason. The ball wasn’t dropped or anything. I just tried stealing home. I got out obviously. I was out by a lot.
Most difficult moment in softball: I went through a really bad hitting slump last summer and that’s tough on recruiting because it feels like you’re the only one that can get yourself out of it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great grandmother, who I was named after, Isabel Rose. She passed right before I was born. I’ve been told I’m exactly like her; My great grandfather on my dad’s side William Henry Hall, the first. He was in World War II and my grandparents tell me about all of the stuff he did and how he was a fighter pilot and stuff like that; I’m a huge music nerd so probably Billy Joel. He’s my favorite artist.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. (Bill is also Sherando’s football coach.) He’s always been my No. 1 supporter and he’s been my coach since I was like 5-years-old. He’s always pushed me and helped me along the way. He always takes me in the batting cage. He’s always been there for me and very supportive.
Who is your favorite teacher: My sophomore chemistry teacher, Dr. [Susan] Saylor. She was really a great teacher to have in class. She would explain stuff very well and she was very good to talk to — not only about school, but about sports and life and stuff like that.
Favorite athlete: Jennie Finch
Favorite sports team: University of Virginia men’s basketball
Favorite movie: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: “Piano Man” by Billy Joel
Favorite food: Mint chocolate chip ice cream
Worst thing you’ve eaten: One time I got dared to eat a tray of raw oysters with hot sauce. That was terrible.
Plans after high school: I’m committed to Christopher Newport University and I’m going there to play softball. I don’t know what my major is yet so I will go in undecided, but after I finish college I want to travel the world and be a missionary of some sort if I don’t get a job right away. [I got interested] with my youth group at church, my youth director and one my friends was a missionary for a year and she had a load of fun.
