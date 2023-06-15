Athlete Spotlight: Sherando softball player Jaeda Long

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Softball. Positions: Second base, third base
Parents: Michelle and Brett Long
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about softball?: I love most of the friendships I’ve made and how exciting and fast-paced the games can be.
Most memorable moment in softball: I have two. [In 2021] when we were playing James Wood, it was like [6-6] and their catcher overthrew the ball [allowing the winning run to score]. Within like five seconds, half of us were outside of the dugout screaming and cheering for each other because we had just won the game. The other one was when we played Millbrook [in 2021] and the game lasted until like the 10th inning. The game [won 10-9 by the Pioneers] had been going on over three hours to that point. I don’t think I will ever forget that game.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: My sophomore year I was playing first base and it was after picture day so half us were showing up late. That was the day I ended up tearing my meniscus. I did it a week [prior] and it was a sprain. I was like, ‘I’ll tough it out. I’m good.’ When I actually tore it I was just like sitting on the ground. Whoever was in left field shouted, ‘Hey, did you tear your meniscus?’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ I kind of sat there for a minute because it was kind of funny, but kind of not.
Most difficult moment in softball: I tore my ACL so I didn’t play at all my freshman year, plus there was COVID. My sophomore year I made it four days into practice and tore my meniscus. I was so excited and had worked throughout all of the COVID months just to get back to the sport and it was gone that day.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather [Stanley Long Sr.]. He passed away. He was really into sports and he never got to see me play softball for Sherando. I would want to talk to him; One of my first travel coaches Leigh-Ann Hlywalk because she basically made me fall in love with softball and she was such a mentor for me when I was like 12-16. Growing older I haven’t got to talk to her a lot, so I would like to sit down and talk with her; [Sherando athletic trainer] Tim Duvall. He opened my eyes to what I want my future career to be. He taught me so much in the four short years that I’ve known him.
Who is your biggest athletic influence?: Vanetta Jackson. She was one of the first women of color that coached me. Growing up playing softball, I didn’t see a lot of people who looked like me that played. She really taught me perseverance and she took me on her team after I tore my ACL and couldn’t really play. She let me ease back into the sport and she supported me.
Favorite teacher: My third grade teacher Miss Heights. She was another Black woman in my life that taught me, ‘You can do a lot more than people perceive that you can’ and ‘People that think you can’t do as much because of your skin color aren’t worth being in your life.’
Favorite athlete: Former James Madison softball pitcher Odicci Alexander
Favorite sports team: Oklahoma University softball team
Favorite movie: “The Princess Bride”
Favorite TV show: “Reign”
Favorite song: “I Can’t Believe It” by T-Pain
Favorite food: Homemade mashed potatoes
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Caviar
Plans after high school: I am going to Queens University in Charlotte, N.C., on their presidential scholarship where I am going to study exercise science. Basically, I want to be the next Tim Duvall. My freshman year when I tore my ACL, he ended up doing my rehab for me and I’ve been in [physical therapy] offices most of my life with issues that I’ve had. ... I went to him and worked with him every day and worked with his SU student [Brady Hepner] who now works at Millbrook. ... I got really into the idea of being a PT because I was like, ‘This is really cool and I really like learning about the body and how things work.’ ... I really enjoy working with people and helping them out through athletic things.
