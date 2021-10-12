Athlete Spotlight: Sherando volleyball player Regan Minney

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Outside hitter
Parents: James and Lisa Minney
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about volleyball?: I really like how competitive it is. It’s really big into technique and it’s a lot of fun.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: My first varsity game as a freshman. That was a huge step for me. It was probably one of the best times I’ve ever played.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: I went up to go hit a ball and I ran into the ref’s chair. That was just a little bit embarrassing.
Most difficult aspect in volleyball: Sometimes it’s the mental aspect. Sometimes it can be a little tough on you, especially if you keep messing up during a game and it really gets to you. I usually try to brush it off whenever I do something wrong in the game. I don’t let it get to me because if I do it’s not good and you fall into a hole. I try to shake it off, move on from it and try to do better next time.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa [Edwin Minney]. I never got to meet him because he died before I was born; My aunt Karen, she passed away two years ago from cancer. We really miss her and I would really like to speak to her again; Morgan Wallen, he’s my favorite country singer.
Biggest athletic influence: [Three-time Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist] Misty May-Treanor. She played indoor volleyball for awhile and she was one of the best volleyball players and then she moved to beach. I just really admire her dedication and motivation in the game.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Joan] Rempfer. She has a really good sense of humor and she is really understanding. I had her for English.
Favorite athlete: Misty May-Treanor
Favorite sports team: Washington Capitals
Favorite movie: “The Last Song”
Favorite TV show: “Blue Bloods”
Favorite song: “Sand In My Boots” by Morgan Wallen
Favorite food: Sushi. Honestly, I buy the Martin’s sushi and it’s very good in my opinion.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Squid
Plans after high school: I would really like to play college volleyball somewhere. I think I’m going to go into business. I’m really not certain what I want to be when I grow up, but I would really like to play [volleyball] somewhere. I think taking business will help me get all of my basic classes in, while I try to figure out exactly what I want to do. I think that’s a good direction to start off with.
