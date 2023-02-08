Athlete Spotlight: Sherando wrestler Brogan Teter

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 144 pounds
Parents: Robert and Sherry Teter
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about wrestling?: I just like the aspect that it is an individual sport. There's a team aspect, too, but it comes down to whether you're better than the person you're wrestling.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: It was probably my freshman year. There was a kid I had wrestled twice already during the season and he had destroyed me both times. In the district tournament in the semifinals, I was losing like 12-0. With 30 seconds left, I put him on his back and with time expiring I pinned him to win the match. That was definitely one of those memorable moments.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: It was probably losing in the district finals last year.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: Last year, our first tournament of the season was right after Thanksgiving break, so I had been eating a lot. I think I was like 12 pounds overweight. That was on a Monday and by Saturday I had to be at my weight class. That was definitely my most difficult moment, making that weight.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Cael Sanderson, the head coach for Penn State wrestling. It's probably because he is the best wrestler of all-time and I think it would be really interesting to have a conversation with him and hear stories about his wrestling career and how he was able to go undefeated his entire college career; My uncle Rick Timbrook, he was a police officer and he passed away, so I never got to meet him. I'd just like to have a talk with him. My family always said he was funny; Michael Jordan, I think he's the best basketball player of all-time and I think it would be cool to have a conversation with him.
Biggest athletic influence: I'd say Spencer Lee from Iowa, just the way he's able to dominate people and score a lot of points in his matches. That's how I'd like to be able to wrestle or mimic his style of wrestling.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Lisa] Jenkins, my English teacher. She's my favorite because she's really funny and has a sense of humor. She's a relaxed teacher and not super strict or anything like that. She's just really nice.
Favorite athlete: Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young
Favorite sports team: Tennessee Titans
Favorite movie: "Grown Ups 2"
Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”
Favorite song: "Wait For You" by Future
Favorite food: Home-cooked spaghetti
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Cow tongue
Plans after high school: My plans are to go into trade school and become an apprentice to become an electrician. My dad went through trade school and now he works as an estimator, so he influenced that. I had to take a test for it and I had an interview and I'm still waiting to hear back from the interview part.
