Athlete Spotlight: Sherando wrestler Michael Gause

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 160 pounds
Parents: Daniel and Adrianne Gause
Hometown: White Post
What do you love about wrestling?: It gets my mind off everything and it’s kind of fun. You really have to apply yourself. Instead of it being like a team sport, it’s more like a one-on-one sport. I kind of prefer that kind of competition because you don’t feel like you lose because your team didn’t perform well. It’s all on you.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: I think it was at the Mason-Dixon Championship when I was in third grade. I went into four periods of overtime with the current state champion at the time. That made me happy. I got a plaque for the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award that year for my age group from the club I was wrestling at.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: I had one recently where I was at Trojan Wars and I was up by one point with 20 seconds left to go and I dove in on a shot and got thrown to my back. I escaped though, but I still lost on points.
Most difficult aspect in wrestling: I think the hardest part is probably keeping a good mindset for the full six minutes. A lot of times if you’re going into the third period and you’re down like 4-0, you can start to count yourself out. But really, anything can happen.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great-grandfather on my dad’s side. I would like to meet him because I’ve heard a lot about him from my grandfather and my dad; [World champion wrestler] Kyle Dake, He’s a legacy and what-not. It would be interesting to talk to him and get his perspective on the sport nowadays; Arnold Schwarzenegger, I’m pretty interested in body building in general and it’s a sport I follow quite a bit. He’s also quite popular from his movies.
Biggest athletic influence: My parents. They’ve always wanted me to be healthy and compete at the highest level I can, while I’m maintaining good grades.
Favorite teacher: My 10th grade chemistry teacher Dr. [Susan] Saylor. She just really helped the students. If you were struggling, she wouldn’t hesitate to explain things to you. She never really got tired of students. I still talk to her today.
Favorite athlete: [Three-time NCAA wrestling champion] Bo Nickal.
Favorite sports team: Penn State wrestling team
Favorite movie: “Lord of the Rings”
Favorite song: “Back In Black” by AC/DC
Favorite food: Spaghetti and red sauce
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Lima beans
Plans after high school: I got accepted to UVa, so my plan is to head there. I plan to major in biology and after that I hopefully can go into med school. I’ve had a lot of medical issues growing up through like middle school. I had asthma, vocal chord dysfunction and I had my appendix removed. It just came natural. Specifically, I’m interested in anesthesiology.
