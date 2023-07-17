HARRISONBURG — Winchester erupted for five runs in the top of the seventh inning and the Royals held on for a 7-5 Valley Baseball League win over Harrisonburg on Monday.
With the score tied 1-1 and one out in the seventh, Turks pitcher Harrison Miller hit three consecutive batters and then walked in a run. Miller was replaced by Jason Cheifetz, who was promptly greeted by Jack Hay's two-run double to make it 4-1. Chandler Ballenger followed with an RBI single and Jacob Bennett added a sacrifice fly to make it 7-1.
With the bases loaded in the eighth, Cheifetz plunked Camden Jackson to make it 7-1. The Turks (21-13) would rally for four runs in the bottom of the inning, two coming on a single by Jose Perez, before Winchester reliever Reid Bowyer got out of the inning.
Bowyer pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the save. Starter Clayton Poliey went 3.1 innings, allowing a run on five hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Roberto Velazquez (2-3) relieved and allowed two runs and five hits with no walks and four strikeouts to pick up the win.
Hay led the Royals (21-14) with two hits. Hay, Jackson and Bennett each had two RBIs. Matthew Delgado had three hits for the Turks.
