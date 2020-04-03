With his team at 2-4 after six games, Millbrook's Steve Grubbs wasn't off to a fantastic start to his first season as boys' basketball coach for the Pioneers.
But the former junior high and JV coach in the program knew his players would rebound, and did they ever.
Millbrook won 10 consecutive games in the regular season. The Pioneers, led by second team all-state selection Julien Hagerman, captured the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles, ending the three-year reign of Handley in both.
Grubbs' team would finish second in Region 4C, then stun Region 4D champion Halifax County 61-58 in a Class 4 quarterfinals. Woodrow Wilson would defeat the Pioneers 77-58 in the state semifinals.
Leading Millbrook (21-8) to its first state tournament berth since 2013, Grubbs was an easy choice as The Winchester Star Boys' Basketball Coach of the Year.
Q. What were your expectations for the season and were they met?
Grubbs: Every year whether it's been middle school or high school, I tell my kids to look at our schedule and I get a little index card and write down what I think we can do. At the start of the year, I thought we had a good shot of winning the district. I thought we had a good shot of playing in the regional game and hopefully be in the championship. I thought if we did what we were supposed to do, we could probably play in the state playoffs. From that point forward, I kind of stopped because the state playoffs are a little bit about luck, a little bit about health and a little bit about matchups as well. I'm proud of our guys for what they did and this is a heck of an accomplishment for them.
Q: Were there any adjustments you had to make during the season that you thought paid off?
Grubbs: I don't know about specific adjustments. It's always about watching film, talking to the kids and making sure they understand their assignments. It's doing some scouting on the teams you're about to face and putting your best matchups forward. For the most part after a rough start to the season, I thought we did a great job of playing to our strengths throughout the rest of the year.
Q: Was there a game that defined the season for your team?
Grubbs: The first one that really kick-started it for us was when we went down to Liberty. We got down by double digits and struggled defensively in the first half. In the second half of that game, we just kind of poured it on. We won that game 61-60 and it kind of turned the tide for us. We followed that with a couple of wins back-to-back and that Handley game [a 59-36 win] towards the middle of the season helped them get over the hump.
Q. Were there any players who surprised you this year?
Grubbs: I think there are some kids on our team that surprised a lot of people in the area. Watching them in the summertime when we were getting everything put together and having seen them as sophomores I knew what they were capable of. I didn't think there were many surprises. There were individual games that were surprises. T.J. Spain getting a 20-rebound effort against Culpeper is kind of crazy. Julien going on a tear throughout the middle of January and December was welcomed.
Q: What was the biggest disappointment of the season?
Grubbs: It was how it ended. We got to the state playoffs and none of us wanted to go home. All of the credit to Woodrow Wilson, they did a great job and were a great team, but you hate to see it end, especially for the seniors. Looking at everything that's going on right now in sports, I feel for my kids who aren't participating in spring sports. Their last memory of athletic participation is that loss.
Q: You graduate almost your entire roster (10 seniors). What is your outlook for next season?
Grubbs: We lose a lot. I'm not going to sugarcoat that at all. It's difficult to replace kids like Jordan Jackson, Tyson Stewart, Julien, Taralle [Haden], Michael [Robertson], the list goes on. We have a bunch of kids. We had five juniors on the team who were itching to play this year. I think they could have played on some other teams. They could have played this year if we did not have such a deep senior roster. We have a lot of kids coming up. We're excited for the outlook as anyone. I think we have a lot of pieces. Now, it's a matter of waiting until we can get back into the gym and start to put some things together.
