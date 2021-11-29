While the COVID-19 pandemic affected the length and when the high school boys’ basketball started last season, it was certainly one to remember at Handley.
Led by Class 4 Player of the Year Demitri Gardner (25.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game), the Judges (11-1) advanced to the state championship game before falling against Smithfield at Maddex-Omps Gymnasium.
But as a normal schedule returns this winter, Handley won’t have Gardner, now at Division II power Augusta University, or several other key players from that squad to make the big plays. Also gone are starters Chaz Lattimore (13.2 ppg), Ke’Mani Curry (6.8 ppg) and Ethan Schwantes (4.2 rpg) from that squad.
Handley coach Zach Harrell does return starting guard Emerson Fusco, who proved he can play on the big stage with a nine-point effort in the Judges’ 55-53 win over Loudoun County in the Region 4C title game. The Judges also got big contributions from Stephen Daley, who grabbed 4.2 rebounds and was a presence in the paint. Several other returners saw action in spurts last season.
Fusco and Daley are two of multiple football players who just recently joined the squad to begin practice. Handley also has some key new additions to the program via transfers. Isaiah Lavette, a 6-foot-4 forward from Hedgesville, W.Va., and Deonte Trammel, who started at guard for Clarke County, could make significant impacts for the Judges.
The three Frederick County teams never had an opportunity to match up against the Judges last season because of a School Board decision to delay the start of winter sports.
Among those teams, Sherando was the dominant squad going 8-2. The Warriors lost multiple players from that team, including center Keli Lawson (14.2 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 4.6 apg) and Cole Armel (14.8 ppg, 6.4 rpg), the top two scorers among Frederick County players.
Coach Garland Williams will field a lineup with several new faces, but he does return solid talent in forward Zach Symons (8.0 ppg) and Amari Williams, who has started at the point.
Millbrook (3-6) was the only local team to beat the Warriors (who also fell to Musselman, W.Va.) and the program knows recent success at the state level. The Pioneers went all the way to the Class 4 semifinals in the last full season of basketball.
Millbrook coach Steve Grubbs has some solid returnees, including guards Detric Brown (12.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.4 apg), BJ Canada (10.2 ppg) and Braden George (6.4 ppg) to go along with some new faces.
James Wood (2-7) knocked off Millbrook twice in the spring, but the Colonels have undergone some major changes since.
Coach Tim Wygant lost most of his statistical leaders, including forward Carson Baker (8.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg). Wygant will be counting on senior guards Jacob Roy, Bodie Pullen and Cole Stowers to lead an almost entirely new squad.
Like Handley, Clarke County played in the VHSL portion of the season and the Eagles went 3-7, falling to East Rockingham and North Carolina recruit Tyler Nickel in the Region 2B quarterfinals.
Coach Brent Emmart lost leading scorer Ellis Nei (16.0 ppg), but returns several strong contributors. Center Luke Lyman (14.5 ppg, 9.6 rpg) battled injuries last season, but was a force inside when he played. Guard Matthew Sipe is a tremendous defender. Newcomers Cordell Broy and Will Booker could also have a big impact.
Handley
Head coach: Zach Harrell, second season
Last season: 11-1, Class 4 Northwestern District regular season and tournament champion, Region 4C champion, Class 4 state runner-up
Key losses: Demitri Gardner, Ke’Mani Curry, Chaz Lattimore, Ethan Schwantes.
Key returners: Emerson Fusco (Jr., G), Stephen Daley (Sr., F); Jacob Duffy (Sr., G), Tavon Long (Sr., G), Carson Harris (Sr., F).
Key newcomers: Deonte Trammel (Sr., G), Isaiah Lavette (Jr., F).
Harrell’s outlook: “We are losing a tremendous amount of leadership from our departures from our state runner-up team. With that being said, we are returning guys from that locker room and varsity team that know what it took for us to get to where we did and to win a regional state and compete in the state title game. It is going to be absolute paramount this year for those young men to lead our newcomers, to set the tone, be the example, and create a player lead culture. I look forward to seeing new leaders come to the fold. Leadership will be our key to how far we go this season. I expect our players to commit to a standard of excellence on and off the court — to play for each other, with each other, as hard as we possibly can. Our success will be determined by our commitment to that. I think year-in and year-out, our district is up for grabs. I know our guys are hungry to try and repeat a district title from last year — but our focus needs to be on having a winning culture before winning games. The rest will take care of itself.”
Next game: vs. Skyline, Friday
Millbrook
Head coach: Steve Grubbs, third season
Last season: 3-6
Key losses: Diante Ball, Jayden Banks, Quinten Jones, Harrison Madagan, Sebastian Tringali.
Key returnees: BJ Canada (Sr., G); Braden George (Sr., G); Detric Brown (Jr., G).
Key newcomers: Trent Clater (Sr., F); William Croyle (Sr., F); Jerrod Jenkins (Sr., F); CJ Standen (Sr., G); Jacob Burns (Jr., G); Javell Holmes (Jr., F); Ryan Liero (Jr., G); Max Rocco (Jr., F); Tyler Seminaro (Jr., G).
Grubbs’ outlook: “We’re just excited for the opportunity for a full season. I think we are all just looking forward to hopefully a more normal year in terms of games played. The last full season they had, they were all on JV team. Our freshmen, the last school ball they played was in seventh grade. I know they are excited to just get back on the court and compete in front of their friends and family. As a program, we’re just focused on playing the best version of basketball we can and making sure that daily we are pushing each other to be better. As long as we are continuing to learn and improve, everything else will take care of itself.”
First game: at Harrisonburg, today
Sherando
Head coach: Garland Williams, 25th season
Last season: 8-2
Key losses: Keli Lawson, Cole Armel, Adrian Myers, Garrett Cooper, Nick Luttrell, Cam Sullivan, Dylan Rodeffer, James Harris, Wyatt Deck.
Key returners: Zachary Symons (Sr., F), Amari Williams (Sr., G), Cody Crittenden (Sr., F), Andrew Bray (Sr., G).
Key newcomers: Caleb Bowers (Jr., G), Lazare Adingono (Jr., F), Hunter Bailey (Sr., F), Anthony Binibini (Jr., F), Jake Brown (Jr., G), Trey Williams (So., G), Wes Craig (Jr., F), Kellen Tyson (Jr., F), Drew Tyson (So., F), Lucas Gordon (Jr., G).
Williams’ outlook: “The players have been working hard and we feel that our group will be competitive in all games. We hope to be one of the top four teams in the league between now and the end of the season.”
First game: vs. James Wood, today
James Wood
Head coach: Tim Wygant, ninth season
Last season: 2-7
Key losses: Jacob Medina, Carson Baker, Jaden Ashby, Kaden Spaid, Jayson Herndon.
Key returnees: Jacob Roy (Sr., G), Bodie Pullen (G/F, Sr.), Cole Stowers (Sr., G).
Key newcomers: Josh Borromeo (Jr., G.), Chris Morrison (Jr., F), Ashton Kees (So., F), Brandon Waters (So., G/F), Jared Neal (Jr., G), Eli Miller (Jr., G), Blake Corbin (Jr., G).
Wygant’s outlook: “Given the truncated season we experienced last year, our overall expectations in terms of wins and losses is a bit uncertain. We only return three varsity veterans, but their leadership has been outstanding. Each of our three varsity captains have taken ownership of the direction of our program and are instilling the values needed for success to our new players. All of these kids are motivated to learn everyday in practice, excel in the classroom, and compete on game day. I can honestly say that I have not had a group pick up our offensive and defensive sets faster, with more attention to detail and energy. We fully expect that to translate to success during district play. As always, the goal is to have our defensive and rebounding energy lead the way and we have outstanding guards to apply that pressure and post players that fly to the rim. As always, the expectation at James Wood is to compete from opening tip to the final buzzer. to improve every day and always to play our best basketball in February.”
First game: at Sherando, today
Clarke County
Head coach: Brent Emmart, 25th season
Last season: 3-7
Key losses: Ellis Nei
Top returners: Luke Lyman (Sr., F), Dain Booker (Sr., G), David Herrington (Jr., F), Matthew Sipe (Jr. G).
Top newcomers: Cordell Broy (Sr., F), Will Booker (So., F).
Emmart’s outlook: “We want to compete every day in practice and games, to grow and improve so we can play our best basketball at the end of the season. East Rockingham will be favored to win the district. Our goal is to improve daily and compete for a championship.”
First game: vs. Warren County, Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.