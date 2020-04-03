Demitri Gardner
Handley — Junior
Forward
Gardner, The Winchester Star’s Player of the Year, led the area in scoring by more than eight points with a 22.5 average. Was second in rebounding (8.3) and fifth in field goal percentage (50.3). Was the Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year, an All-Region 4C First Team pick and a Class 4 Second Team All-State selection.
Julien Hagerman
Millbrook — Senior
Guard
Was second in the area with a 14.2 scoring average and led the area with 62 made three-pointers, with no other player getting half that total. Was second in three-point percentage (35.4). Was the Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year, an All-Region 4C First Team pick and a Class 4 Second Team All-State selection.
Tyson Stewart
Millbrook — Senior
Guard
An excellent defender and percentage shooter, he averaged 9.7 points. Was second in the area in free throw percentage (85.7), fourth in field goal percentage (52.4) and third in three-point percentage (35.1). Was a Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick.
James Cornwell
James Wood — Senior
Guard
In his first season with the Colonels, he was a leader and excellent all-around player. Averaged 7.5 points, was fourth in the area in assists (2.3) and sixth in steals (1.6). Was a First Team Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick. Will play soccer at Division I George Mason.
Keli Lawson
Sherando — Junior
Center
Was a dominant force around the basket. Was first in the area in rebounding (9.1), second in assists (2.9), second in blocks (1.7), third in steals (1.3), third in field goal percentage (52.4) and fourth in scoring (13.0). Was a Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District selection.
Jordan Jackson
Millbrook — Senior
Guard
Tremendous lock-down defender, he averaged 8.5 points for the Class 4 Northwestern District champions, who advanced to the state semifinals. Was fourth in the area in assists (2.3). Was a Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District selection. Will play football at Division II Frostburg State.
