Demitri Gardner

Handley — Junior

Forward

Gardner, The Winchester Star’s Player of the Year, led the area in scoring by more than eight points with a 22.5 average. Was second in rebounding (8.3) and fifth in field goal percentage (50.3). Was the Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year, an All-Region 4C First Team pick and a Class 4 Second Team All-State selection.

Julien Hagerman

Millbrook — Senior

Guard

Was second in the area with a 14.2 scoring average and led the area with 62 made three-pointers, with no other player getting half that total. Was second in three-point percentage (35.4). Was the Class 4 Northwestern District Co-Player of the Year, an All-Region 4C First Team pick and a Class 4 Second Team All-State selection.

Tyson Stewart

Millbrook — Senior

Guard

An excellent defender and percentage shooter, he averaged 9.7 points. Was second in the area in free throw percentage (85.7), fourth in field goal percentage (52.4) and third in three-point percentage (35.1). Was a Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick.

James Cornwell

James Wood — Senior

Guard

In his first season with the Colonels, he was a leader and excellent all-around player. Averaged 7.5 points, was fourth in the area in assists (2.3) and sixth in steals (1.6). Was a First Team Class 4 Northwestern District selection and a Second Team All-Region 4C pick. Will play soccer at Division I George Mason.

Keli Lawson

Sherando — Junior

Center

Was a dominant force around the basket. Was first in the area in rebounding (9.1), second in assists (2.9), second in blocks (1.7), third in steals (1.3), third in field goal percentage (52.4) and fourth in scoring (13.0). Was a Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District selection.

Jordan Jackson

Millbrook — Senior

Guard

Tremendous lock-down defender, he averaged 8.5 points for the Class 4 Northwestern District champions, who advanced to the state semifinals. Was fourth in the area in assists (2.3). Was a Second Team Class 4 Northwestern District selection. Will play football at Division II Frostburg State.

