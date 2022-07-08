Handley’s Dan Jones is The Winchester Star Boy’s Tennis Coach of the Year for the sixth consecutive year that the accolade has been awarded.
Jones led the Judges to the Class 4 Northwestern District regular-season and tournament titles, the Region 4C championship and into the state quarterfinals before the Handley fell 5-3 against Blacksburg.
The Judges knocked off Millbrook 5-0 in the district title match and defeated Lightridge 5-1 before running into Rock Ridge in the regional title match. In an epic six-and-half hour showdown played in blazing heat over 90 degrees, Handley prevailed 5-3. Nicholas Ryan Herrington’s win at No. 3 singles took 3.5 hours alone.
The Judges would finish the season 19-1. John Henry Herrington finished runner-up in district singles and teamed with Brendan Love to win the district doubles. The pair finished second in Region 4C.
Q: What were your expectations for the season and were they met?
Jones: Our expectations were to be a state champion and no we didn’t quite get as far as we would have liked to. It’s always great to get to states, win a district title and a region title. We don’t take those for granted by any means, but the expectation each year is a state ring.
Q: Were there any adjustments during the season that paid off?
Jones: It took us awhile to find our doubles and how to match them up. Early in the season, we mixed and matched a whole lot of different things and scenarios. When we found our doubles, it really helped. We changed our lineup a little bit before the end when Nicholas Ryan moved up from No. 4 to No. 3 which I think was a big boost for us.
Q: Was there a match that you thought defined the season?
Jones: It was the Rock Ridge match. The Rock Ridge match tested everyone’s mental toughness and physical toughness. It was brutal in the heat. The competition was incredible. That match just showed their true character and willingness to compete to get it done.
Q: Were there any players who surprised you this season?
Jones: Nathan Thomas at No. 6 was a huge surprise for us. [No. 4] Neil Parikh, I won’t call it a surprise, but he had a great season for us as well.
Q: What was your biggest disappointment?
Jones: Our biggest disappointment is losing that last match. It was a great team. Blacksburg was better than us and played better. Not being able to get what we were expecting or hoping for was our biggest disappointment.
Q: You lose your top four singles players. What are you expectations for next season?
Jones: Next year, it’s to bring some young kids in and get them some experience quick. Hopefully, we can make another run at a district and region title. If we’re fortunate enough to do that, then we always expect to win a state ring. Our expectations will be more realistic, but it doesn’t stop us shooting for the highest goal.
