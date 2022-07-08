Millbrook High School’s Nate Simmons has a self-deprecating take on himself as a tennis player.
“I’m really not that good,” he says earnestly.
There are plenty of others who beg to differ, especially in the Class 4 Northwestern District. While some of those may have been more skilled in areas, Simmons’ all-around game proved to be too much to handle this spring.
And when the dust settled at the end of the district season, Simmons set himself apart with a piece of school history. The senior became the only Pioneers player to ever win a Northwestern District title and he is also the first Pioneer to win The Winchester Star’s Boys’ Player of the Year honor.
While he is certainly a solid player, Simmons says maybe his greatest strength is how he is able to think through a match. It’s often that brain power that proves decisive.
“I’ve been told this by many players and coaches — I have this weird factor of a winning mentality I’d like to call it,” he explained. “I have played a lot of players who I consider to be better than me fundamentally and experience-wise that I just beat.”
He said definitely one of those players was Handley’s John Henry Herrington. After winning a close regular-season encounter, Simmons was ahead of Herrington by a set in the team district final when play was halted by the Judges clinching a victory. Just a few days later, Simmons netted a 7-5, 6-2 triumph over Herrington in the district title match.
“I beat him twice and I feel like he is an astronomically better player than I am,” Simmons said. “He is better fundamentally. He has more experience. He plays in tournaments. He plays against higher competition. He has been playing longer than I have. But somehow, I came out on top.”
Millbrook first-year coach Chris Rogus said Simmons wins because it is hard to find a big weakness in his game.
“Nate is a smart player,” Rogus said. “He is the definition of an all-around player. He’s got a good serve, a good forehand, a great slice backhand and a serviceable topspin backhand. He is a jack-of-all trades and I think that’s what helped propel him past other players.”
Simmons believes that using his skills and his mind to work his way into a match allows him to come out on top.
“I feel like the strength on my game is to be able to adapt to my opponent really well and playing all-around good myself. … It’s rough in the beginning, but once I figure it out I’m going to come back and win. I feel like that takes a lot of game strength and mental strength.”
Simmons would be considered by many as a late starter in the sport. He did not pick up a racket until he was a sixth-grader and only did so after trying his hand at several other sports.
“For all of my life before that I had played baseball,” he said. “I was pitcher for a Little League team and an All-Star team. I never really enjoyed it so I went out and tried some new things. I tried basketball for a few years and didn’t really like it. I tried football for a few years and it really wasn’t my thing. Then I got to tennis.”
That evolution came from a similar sport that he loved.
“I had been playing ping-pong my whole life so I thought maybe I’ll try [tennis],” Simmons said. “I ended up being really successful and having a lot of fun with the camps I was going to. I stuck with it and this is where it got me.”
As a freshman, Simmons tried out for the Pioneers squad with no expectations. He’d play No. 6 and No. 5 that season and would end up leading the Pioneers in victories (18).
Rogus said that Simmons earned the nickname, “The Janitor” for the way he cleaned up in his matches.
“At the very beginning of the year I didn’t think I was all that good,” Simmons said. “I didn’t think there was a shot that I’d be playing varsity my first year. When I got that No. 6 spot, I was thrilled and super excited that I would play.”
Simmons began working his way up the lineup. The school missed the entire 2020 season because of COVID-19 and last season he mostly played No. 2 behind Drake Wilfong.
And this season, he was a dominant No. 1.
“I could see him progressing every year and every offseason,” Rogus said. “He was getting better. He was coming back faster and stronger. He was a smarter player — attacking when he needed to be. This year, he just put all of that together. He played every match fantastically. Even the ones he unfortunately lost he was battling and fighting his way through that. This has been one heck of a season.”
The high point came during the regular season. Over the years, the Pioneers had become accustomed to seeing the scoreboard read 9-0 every time Handley was the opponent. But in the first regular-season matchup against the Judges, Simmons was able to knock off Herrington 8-6.
“He just showed up and executed his game plan to a T,” Rogus said. “He took that commanding win that we all knew he had in him. After that win, he kind of looked around and said, ‘Well, this might be my season to actually do something.’ … That was the first match where Nate was really tested.”
And while most people looked at the Judges’ 8-1 victory as routine, getting that one point was huge for the Pioneers.
“It was a great confidence boost not just for him, but the whole team,” Rogus said. “It raised up to see that Handley is not this unstoppable force that we can’t beat. It was a big win for everybody.
“Being able to beat Handley for the first-time ever was great,” said Simmons. “The team really made that apparent. They took a lot of pride in that and I did, too. It just made me a whole lot more confident in my game and I think it said a lot for my season.”
Rogus said that Simmons’ contributions didn’t come only on match day. Admittedly cautious about seeing how Simmons would emerge as a team captain and leader, Rogus’ fears were relieved throughout the season.
Simmons worked with younger players at practice. He came to Rogus with ideas that he thought could help the team while listening and processing what his coach had to say.
“He excelled in everything I could have imagined,” Rogus said. “He was patient. He worked with the kids. He would talk about technique. He would talk about mental game. He was a definite leader and the best captain I could have hoped for this year. … His demeanor off the court was what I grew to love the most about that kid this year.”
Simmons admits being a leader wasn’t always easy.
“I felt like I really had the opportunity this year to step up and be the leader because I had always looked up to Josh Dalton my first year and my second year it was Drake Wilfong,” he said. “Being able to take that role and live up to what they did, it was definitely stressful. Our coach was brand new. I had to help out with that and try my best to be the team representative and then on top of that try to win the matches as well. It was a lot of practice with the team and a lot of fun. It was one of my favorite seasons.”
And the team’s season was one that surprised Simmons. The Pioneers went 13-6 (half of those losses to Handley) and finished second in the district to earn a regional playoff berth.
“I don’t want to be a ‘Debbie Downer,’ but I definitely didn’t expect it,” Simmons said of the team success. “I feel like over my four years with the team, this was one of the weaker teams that we’ve had, but with the success we had it definitely blew me away. We were a completely different team from the start of the year to the end of the year and that really shows our effort level and commitment.”
The season also appears to be his last in team competition. He’ll take two years getting his general studies requirements knocked out at Lord Fairfax Community College and look to transfer, possibly to Virginia Tech.
Simmons will continue in the sport, along with ping-pong and pickleball that he likes to do for fun, recreationally.
He’s proud he’ll leave Millbrook with a piece of history.
“It meant whole lot to me to be able to be the only Millbrook representative with that title,” Simmons said of his district win. “It meant so much to me. Being able to grow with the team and being able to represent the team like that, they can always say for that year they had somebody who could beat Handley. That literally is all Millbrook wants is to say they beat Handley. It was a whole lot of fun and it meant a whole lot.”
And a loss in the regional semifinals doesn’t detract from the season.
“I don’t think it could have been much better,” Simmons said. “I’m not going to lie. I think I had the perfect season and the best possible outcome for my skill and the team’s skill. I knew that Rock Ridge and Lightridge [players] were going to be infinitely better than I am. I figured I was going to lose to them anyway. Being able to beat Handley and take the only Millbrook Northwestern District championship was all I could ask for.”
