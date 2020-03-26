Dan Jones couldn’t have asked anything more from his Handley boys’ tennis team last season.
The squad went 22-0 culminating with the ninth state title in program history with a dominating 5-0 romp against Hanover in the Class 4 title match.
But gone from that group are the Judges’ top two players and they leave big shoes to fill. In his three seasons, No. 1 Nick Mueller (now at Richmond) never lost a singles match during a team dual and Jack Volinsky lost just three team singles matches in four seasons. Last spring alone, they went 44-2 in singles, with Mueller dropping a tough three-setter to defending champion Frank Thompson in the state semifinals, and 20-0 in winning the doubles crown.
The Judges return four players that won the title and they hope to get a chance to play together briefly after the school year depending on the VHSL’s decision in May to allow a short season.
“They’re excited,” Jones said prior to Governor Ralph Northam canceling the remainder of the school year on Monday. “They want to prove that they can continue the tradition. They have positive ambitions for what was going to go on, but they knew it was going to take a lot more work and team effort to get us where we wanted. We’re deep, but we’re not a guaranteed win at any spot. Everybody is going to have to play their best for us to win each match.”
Daniel Botros, who was 18-1 in singles last season, has moved from No. 4 to start the season at the No. 1 spot in singles. Mercer Love, who was 16-1 at No. 3, is now at No. 2.
“Daniel earned it,” Jones said of Botros who outlasted Love, who has been ailing, in preseason challenge play. “Daniel has been working hard since he started to play tennis. His mentor was Nick. They’re neighbors and Nick actually got Daniel involved in tennis. He’s striving to be the best he can be. He’s really stepped up as a leader and a player.”
James Gullett, 20-0 last season at No. 5, moves to No. 3 singles. Brendan Love, 11-0 at No. 6 last season, is battling with John-Henry Herrington, who began last season at No. 6, for the No. 4 slot. The loser of that battle will play at No. 5.
Sophomore Neil Parikh is the only totally new member to varsity play at No. 6. Jones says Parikh has plenty of competition to hold onto the spot on a roster that features 25 players, including 11 freshmen.
The teams of Botros-Mercer Love (9-1 together) and Gullett-Brendan Love played together last season, but Jones would like to see how combinations work.
That’s important since high-school matches, like colleges, will now start with doubles prior to singles play.
“They just felt No. 1 that it would be more like college and No. 2 it kind of allows you to warm them up in a sense before you went to singles matches,” Jones explained. “And No. 3, in the postseason it’s gotten to the point where if a kid was playing doubles and not singles, sometimes he never got to play.
“I think it’s the best interest to give everyone an opportunity and it makes every match count because no matter what happens in doubles it hinges on every single match instead of controlling it in singles.”
While the Judges are the prohibitive district favorites, each of the local teams were also looking to land a regional playoff spot.
For three of the last four seasons, Millbrook has been that team. Last year the Pioneers went 15-4, with three of those losses coming to Handley.
Pioneers coach Mike Arney returns a solid core from last year’s squad.
“They’re a great group of guys,” Arney said. “Most of them have been with the team for awhile so it’s been an easy start because they knew how they could connect with each other and they work really well together. They are a supportive network for each other.”
The Pioneers are experienced in their top four singles spots. Drake Wilfong, who played at No. 2 last season, moves up to the top slot. Nate Simmons and Christian Hellwig are battling for No. 2. Jonathan Clippinger currently has No. 4 locked up. Newcomers Adriano Georgiev and Jack Muldowney are holding down the No. 5 and 6 singles slots. The lineup could change when Nick Clippinger, who has been out with an injury, returns and could play as high as No. 3. Wilfong is also an excellent doubles player, having gone 15-4 with the graduated Josh Dalton last season.
Arney says he has been impressed with how Simmons and Hellwig have improved. “Nate has really stepped up his game and Christian as well,” he said. “Both came back much stronger players than last year.”
Sherando has the most experience returning. Coach Garland Williams did not lose a player to graduation.
“I feel we should be very competitive in all of our matches,” Williams said. “We have six returning players and some of those players should be at the top of district play.”
Parker Gregg returns at No. 1 singles. Joe Venturato is at No. 2, followed by No. 3 Keith Robertson, No. 4 Ben Jensen, No. 5 Matthew Clarke and No. 6 Jackson Umbenor. Freshmen Thomas Reese and William Callanan could make an impact.
With a mix of new and old talent, James Wood coach Greg Jenkins believes his team can contend in the district.
“I think my team is going to be very strong this year,” he said. “... I was feeling pretty good about this year until all of this [virus] stuff happened.”
Handley transfer Saeed Turner, a sophomore, has taken over the No. 1 singles spot for the Colonels. Last year’s No. 1 Jonah Borromeo is at No. 2 and his younger brother Joshua, a freshman, is playing at No. 3. Returnees Jake Gregg, Cole Creamer and Ben Ondeck round out the No. 4 through No. 6 positions.
Turner and Jonah Borromeo are set at No. 1 doubles. The teams of Josh Borromeo-Gregg and Creamer-Ondeck round out the doubles lineup.
Clarke County coach Corey Angiulli was on tap to deal with two entirely different Bull Run foes. Gone are George Mason and Central. East Rockingham and Strasburg, with a new program, are now the competition.
“I expect the district to be very competitive,” Angiulli said last week. “I really am looking at our team this year and that we could possibly win the district. I wouldn’t be surprised at all.”
Dakota Kimble, in his second season after transferring from Handley, and Keith Dalton are battling for the top singles slot. Angiulli said the two, who have split their most recent challenge matches, could alternate the No. 1 spot throughout the season.
“They’re two totally different players,” Angiulli said. “Dakota hits with a lot of topspin. Keith is really scrappy and gets to every ball. He can really frustrate another opponent.”
Ian Clapp and Karl Bue will play at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively. Daniel Lai and Patrick Russman round out the singles lineup. Kaden Kimble could challenge to break into the lineup.
HandleyCoach: Dan Jones, sixth season
Last year: 22-0, Class 4 Northwestern District, Region 4C and Class 4 state champions
Key losses: Nick Mueller, Jack Volinsky.
Key returning players: Mercer Love (Sr.), Daniel Botros (Jr.), James Gullett (Sr.), Brendan Love (So.), John-Henry Herrington (So.).
Top newcomer: Neil Parikh (So.).
Jones’ outlook: “I think we have a good chance of being very successful. We’re a lot younger in one sense. Mercer has been playing a long time and has been a great leader for us. He’s kind of been doing some things organizing things right now. Everyone else has had experience, except for Neil. I think we have that advantage. We’re deep. Everybody is pretty close in competition with each other. We’re not just one stud. We’re not weak at any spot.”
MillbrookCoach: Mike Arney, 12th season
Last year: 15-4, Region 4C semifinalist
Key losses: Josh Dalton, Tre Parks, Todd Houser.
Top returning players: Drake Wilfong (Jr.), Nate Simmons (So.), Christian Hellwig (Sr.), Nick Clippinger (Sr.), Jonathan Clippinger (Jr.).
Top newcomers: Ethan Buckner (Sr.), Jack Muldowney (So.), Adriano Georgiev (So.).
Arney’s outlook: “If we get a chance to play, I see good things out of them. I’m hopeful that we can continue our regional berths that we’ve been able to do the last several years because they are a pretty solid team. … Year to year, I have learned never to guess how a team is going to do until we compete against them.”
James WoodCoach: Greg Jenkins, second season
Last year: 7-8
Key losses: None
Top returning players: Jonah Borromeo (Jr.), Jake Gregg (Sr.), Ben Ondeck (Sr.), Cole Creamer (Sr.). Eli Mattingly (Sr.)
Top newcomers: Saeed Turner (So.), Josh Borromeo (Fr.).
Jenkins’ outlook: “We’re going to be contenders that’s for sure. I feel like even if I lose two of the top three singles, I feel like my Nos. 4, 5 and 6 are very strong. Cole at No. 5 was my No. 2 last year. That makes a huge difference.”
SherandoCoach: Garland Williams, second season
Last year: 9-9
Top returning players: Parker Gregg (Sr.), Keith Robertson (Sr.), Joe Venturato (Jr.), Ben Jensen (So.), Matthew Clarke (Jr.), Jackson Umbenour (Jr.)
Top newcomers: Thomas Reese (Fr.), William Callanan (Fr.)
Williams’ outlook: “I think Handley will be the front runner again this season. Handley has very strong skilled players returning to their team. James Wood, Millbrook, and Fauquier also have strong players returning so this season should be a very competitive season for all local teams. Our goal is to finish in the top 3 of the district.”
Clarke CountyCoach: Corey Angiulli
Last year: 6-12, Region 2B semifinalist
Key losses: Nick Cather, Alec Lai
Top returning players: Dakota Kimble (Sr.), Keith Dalton (Jr.), Ian Clapp (Jr.), Karl Bue (Sr.), Daniel Lai (Jr.), Patrick Russman (So.)
Top newcomers: Kaden Kimble (So.)
Angiulli’s outlook: “We did go to regionals last year as a team which is something we haven’t done in a long time. Last year there was a big disparity between our top two guys and our Nos. 3-6. This year I feel like there’s not a lot of difference between whoever is going to be our No. 1 seed and whoever is going to be our No. 6.”
