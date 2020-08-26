NEW MARKET — As it seemed most of the Rockingham County Baseball League championship series, one big inning proved costly for the New Market Shockers again on Tuesday night.
Broadway struck for five runs in the second inning on the way to a 10-5 romp as the Bruins completed a 4-0 sweep and captured their first RCBL title since 1938.
“They came out here and got the hot start tonight, and we couldn’t catch up,” New Market head coach Nolan Potts said. “It was too much of a deficit early to get it all back. But I’m proud of the way they played. It was still a successful summer even though this isn’t the end result we wanted.”
New Market held a lead in each of the first three games, but Potts said “one bad inning” cost them each time.
In a contest delayed an hour by rain, the Bruins took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. With one out, Tyler Ault drew a walk from New Market starting pitcher Joel Smith. The Shockers intentionally walked Chase DeLauter (the league MVP who was batting .625 for the series) and Travis Reifsnider followed with an RBI double. DeLauter later scored on a groundout RBI by John Judy.
The contest got out of hand an inning later.
Broadway’s Natty Soloman drew a leadoff walk and Kevin Rush had a one-out single to put runners at first and second. Matt Meiser followed with an RBI single for a 3-0 lead.
After Ault flied out, Potts chose to once again intentionally walk DeLauter, a James Madison standout, to load the bases with two outs. Reifsnider once again delivered the big blow with a grand slam for a 7-0 lead for the Bruins.
“I said before the series I didn’t want DeLauter to beat us and Reifsnider picked up the slack tonight,” Potts said. “I put [DeLauter] on twice and [Reifsnider] made me pay twice.”
Despite the huge deficit, the Shockers battled throughout the rest of the game. Smith and New Market relievers C.J. Morton and Kirk Messick combined to allow only one hit over the next six innings.
The Shockers responded with two runs in the bottom of the second. Luke Estep scored on a wild pitch from Broadway starter John Judy after reaching on a single to start the inning. Frankie Ritter had an RBI single to cut the lead to 7-2.
New Market made the game even closer in the bottom of the seventh. Matt Moon led off the inning with a single and one out later Ritter doubled to put runners on second and third.
Moon scored on a wild pitch by Broadway reliever Liam McDonnell and a two-out RBI single by Pearce Bucher cut the lead to 7-4. Calvin Pastel singled but was forced out at second base on a grounder by Matt House to end the inning.
“We could’ve folded after the second inning,” Potts said. “We could have just mailed it in. It’s 7-0 in the second. We battled the whole game. We put together good at-bats there. We battled the whole time and I’m proud of them.”
In the top of the ninth, Ault and DeLauter each singled with one out off of Messick. With two outs, Ault scored on an error and Trent Abernathy’s two-run double gave the Bruins a 10-4 edge.
New Market’s Henry Delavergne hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth, but the Shockers stranded two runners to end the game and give the Bruins the title.
Broadway’s Cole Holsinger said it was a great feeling to win the title in his fourth year with the team which has struggled in previous seasons.
“We were last in the league for so long, so to finally be able to win a championship it feels pretty good,” Holsinger said. “We had really good talent this year with the JMU guys, especially Chase — he rocked it this year. And especially with pitchers like [Anthony Piccolino], Liam [McDonnell] and all them, they all did their parts just like everybody else. So it feels really good.”
Ritter led the Shockers with three hits. DeLauter, who batted .600 in the title series with three homers and 10 walks, was named the postseason MVP. For the entire postseason, DeLauter hit .481, with five homers, scored 16 runs and he had nearly as many walks (26) as official plate appearances (27).
Potts said despite losing in the finals he was proud of his team and what it accomplished this season.
“It was a good year,” he said. “Hopefully they’ll all want to come back again. Hopefully, we’ll keep the team intact and make a run for it next year because I think we turned some heads this year. I think a lot of people didn’t expect us to have the year we did and to get to the finals for the first time in almost 50 years. It’s a big accomplishment for us. I’m proud of them.”
