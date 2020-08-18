NEW MARKET — Broadway has been the best team in the Rockingham County Baseball League this season. Now the Bruins stand in the way of New Market’s bid for its first league championship.
The Shockers, by way of their 4-2 Game 5 win over Grottoes in Monday night’s semifinal series finale, are set to challenge Broadway for the title of RCBL champ in a best-of-7 series that begins tonight at James Madison University’s Eagle Field.
The Bruins, themselves a 3-2 semifinal series winner over Bridgewater, haven’t played since locking up a finals appearance with a 1-0 Game 5 win over the Reds on Friday. Broadway won the regular-season pennant with a 16-5 record and swept New Market, the regular-season runner-up, in three meetings. The Bruins boast both MVP and Rookie of the Year Chase DeLauter and Pitcher of the Year Adam Riggleman.
“My first thought is how we’re gonna stop Chase DeLauter,” Shockers head coach Nolan Potts said after Monday’s win. “When I think of Broadway, that’s the first thing. They’ve got good players all up and down their lineup but he’s the one that makes them go. He’s killed us single-handedly, just like he’s killed the whole entire league. I mean the guy hit .540 in the regular season. It’s absurd, the numbers. He’s putting up video game numbers.”
DeLauter, one of a handful of JMU players on Broadway’s roster, led the RCBL in batting average (.545), home runs (13), doubles (nine), triples (three), RBIs (39) and runs scored (36) in 19 regular-season games. He’s batting an additional 7-for-17 with two homers and three RBIs in the playoffs, and he’s been walked 16 times in seven postseason games.
In three games against New Market during the regular season, DeLauter went 6-for-9 with two home runs, a triple and nine RBIs. Broadway outscored the Shockers 36-11 in those head-to-head meetings — two of which ended in the seventh inning due to the mercy rule — even as New Market trotted out three of its best starting pitchers.
In their first meeting on June 26, New Market’s Colton Harlow, a former JMU pitcher who played in the minor leagues in 2018 and 2019, lasted just 1.1 innings while allowing eight runs (six earned) in a 15-3 loss.
On July 3, Shockers ace Darrell Thompson, another pro who has pitched four seasons in the independent leagues, had a rare pedestrian outing against the Bruins in which he allowed five earned runs over seven innings in a 9-6 loss.
Shockers’ right-hander Hunter Entsminger, a JMU freshman, was touched up for eight earned runs in four innings of a 12-2 loss to Broadway on July 26.
Potts said right-hander Reilly Owen, a Shenandoah freshman, likely would be the Shockers’ Game 1 starter while Harlow would likely get the Game 2 nod on Thursday in New Market.
Owen, who pitched two innings of scoreless relief against Broadway, last started on Aug. 7 and went 4.2 innings while allowing three earned runs and striking out seven against Elkton in the quarterfinals. In a July 27 start against Montezuma, Owen threw a shutout and struck out 11.
Despite their poor track record against Broadway, the Shockers are eager for another shot with a championship trophy at stake.
“We’re real excited,” Shockers third baseman Pearce Bucher said. “It’s gonna be a challenge. We’re gonna have to hit the ball. I know our pitching’s gonna give us good outings every time, we’re just gonna have to compete in the box. They’ve got some really good hitters, they put up some numbers, so as long as we take care of ourselves at the plate I think we’ll be alright.”
Broadway starting pitchers combined have allowed just three earned runs, six hits and four walks to go along with 11 strikeouts in 15 innings against New Market this season.
In addition to Riggleman, who held New Market to two runs in six innings in the last game between the two teams, Broadway’s pitching staff includes 2019 RCBL Pitcher of the Year John Judy. DeLauter made four regular-season starts on the mound and has a respectable 3.71 ERA and 23 strikeouts in five appearances spanning 17 innings.
Broadway’s pitching staff led the league in ERA (4.53), opponent batting average (.228), opponent slugging percentage (.346) and WHIP (1.42) during the regular season. The Bruins held Bridgewater to 13 runs in their five semifinal games, seven of which came in the Reds’ Game 4 win.
New Market scored 10 runs in each of its first two semifinal games against Grottoes, though blown scoring chances have become the Shockers’ bugaboo since. In Monday’s win, New Market stranded eight runners in scoring position.
“Just putting together good approaches at the plate, playing good ‘D’. … And just compete,” Potts said of the keys to the series. “They’ve had our number all year. But like I said, I think the two best teams are there, so if we want to prove we’re the best team in the league then here’s our opportunity. This is who we need to beat in order to do it.”
