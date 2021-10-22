BEALETON — There was no doubt what the Millbrook High School football team was going to do Thursday with a chance to win its first game of the season in overtime.
The decision was how to do it.
The Pioneers came up with the right answer — let quarterback Detric Brown have the chance to make the play.
Brown rolled right and scored on a two-point conversion as the Pioneers prevailed in a wild 39-38 Class 4 Northwestern District victory against Liberty.
“It left me speechless,” said an emotional CJ Standen, who caught one of three touchdown passes from Brown in the game. “This team deserves that win. They’ve deserved a better season, but that win was for the team.”
“These guys played with emotion tonight,” Pioneers coach Josh Haymore added. “You could see the love of the game in their eyes.”
Millbrook (1-7, 1-4) never led in the contest until the final play. The Pioneers fought back from a two-touchdown deficit in the second quarter and being down a touchdown in the fourth quarter and overtime.
With the teams tied at 31-31, Braden George got the extra period going right for the Pioneers by winning the toss and giving them an opportunity to go on defense first.
Millbrook, which had held the Eagles to seven points after halftime, couldn’t get the initial stop. On third down from the 3, Liberty quarterback Austin Mawyer found tight end Tyler Caporaletti just inside the left front corner of the end zone for a score. Nick Paratore’s PAT made it 38-31.
But the Eagles (0-7, 0-4) didn’t have much time to celebrate. BJ Canada swept through a big hole on the right side and waltzed into the end zone to make it 38-37.
“I got to the outside and saw my teammates blocking the edge,” Canada said. “I saw one [Liberty] guy continue to the outside and I cut it inside for the touchdown.”
Haymore then called a timeout as his players headed over to talk.
“We all agreed that we wanted to go for two because we had nothing to lose,” Brown said. “We wanted to go for the win.”
Haymore said he had already made up his mind. “When I called timeout, I had already said we were going to go for two. We had some time so I was trying to take 35 or 45 seconds to try to figure what we were going to run there.”
The Pioneers decided to give Brown the option to pass or run and Brown quickly chose the latter. He rolled right, cut back and ran through a Liberty defensive back at the 5 and cruised into the end zone standing up to set off a joyous celebration from his teammates.
“We called a pass play and it looked a little tight to throw it through,” Brown said. “I just took off and I had faith in my teammates and their blocks.”
“Given the run-pass option with an athletic quarterback, they had the corner covered,” Haymore said. “He’s 190, 200 pounds and he can run some people over. When he gets determined, he can go anywhere he wants to.”
The victory celebration was in stark contrast for how the Pioneers opened the game. After getting a long kickoff return from Royce Hall, Liberty needed just 44 seconds to score with Cody Owens capping a 34-yard drive with a four-yard TD run.
Patrick Sigler’s field goal cut the Millbrook deficit to 7-3, but Joseph Triplett’s leaping 21-yard TD catch pushed the Liberty lead to 14-3 with 1:38 left in the quarter.
Brown misfired on his first six passes in the game.
“I had a very slow start,” Brown admitted. “I think I was just in my head. I had to get out of my head and play for my team and get it done for us.”
He got some help midway through the second quarter after Standen picked off a pass to halt a Liberty drive. Brown fired a short pass to George, who broke a couple of tackles and sped down the left sidelines for a 75-yard TD.
“That was huge,” Brown said. “It was a short throw and he took it all of the way up. That wasn’t me, it was all him. That was a great run and it sparked our team.”
A field goal and a two-yard TD run by Noah Chinault pushed the Liberty lead to 24-10, but Millbrook rallied before the half.
After a holding penalty pushed the Pioneers to their own 8, Brown led a march by going 5 for 7 for 92 yards. He capped the drive by rolling left and finding Cohen Creswell for an 18-yard TD with 31 seconds as the Pioneers trailed 24-17 at the half.
Millbrook finally got even in the third quarter thanks to the defense. On second down from the Eagles' 13, Mawyer threw a pass and no one was in the area besides Canada, who grabbed it and cruised into the end zone for a TD. Sigler’s PAT made it 24-24 with 5:38 to go in the third.
“I think it was a miscommunication on their side,” Canada said. “He kind of ran a hitch and just disappeared.”
After a Millbrook onsides kick, Liberty drove 53 yards in six plays, finished off by Mawyer’s 38-yard TD pass to Caporaletti.
The Pioneers defense held after a fumble gave the Eagles the ball at the Millbrook 29. Taking over at the 26, Millbrook drove 74 yards to tie it. On second down from the Liberty 33, Brown hit Standen who shucked a tackler and raced 33 yards up the right sideline to make it 31-31.
Millbrook’s defense improved significantly in the second half. After giving up 117 yards on the ground in the first two quarters, Millbrook cut that to 55 in the last two and overtime. Jett Helmut had multiple tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Mawyer finished 15 of 37 for 230 yards with two interceptions. Owens rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries.
Brown completed 18 of 36 passes for 314 yards. Standen grabbed seven of them for 155 yards. AJ Harrison rushed for 48 yards on nine carries.
The only number that meant anything to the Pioneers was the final one on the scoreboard, which was turned off quickly after Brown’s conversion.
The contest was synonymous with how the season has gone for Millbrook in which the team had to deal with tough games, tough opponents and having several players miss time with a COVID-19 quarantine.
“To be honest, I feel that’s how the whole season has been,” Standen said. “This team has had to overcome so much adversity over the season. It feels so good to play in a game and come out with a win. It was long overdue, but it was great.”
“It means everything to us,” Brown said. “We’ve been working really hard. We’ve had some tough times with the whole COVID situation and everything. … It feels great to get our first win and finally get what we deserve.”
Haymore said he is proud of his squad, which next hosts James Wood on Oct. 29, for hanging together through the tough times.
“It’s always great as a coach to see kids feel success and see success,” he said. “As hard as these kids have worked, it’s been heartbreaking all year. To see them pull through in overtime, it proves that they can win football games. It means a lot.”
