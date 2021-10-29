LURAY — The last time the Clarke County football team played against Luray in the spring, Cordell Broy wasn’t in uniform.
In fact, he hadn’t played the sport for awhile.
But with the Eagles for the first time this fall, Broy has made a big impact and maybe none bigger than Thursday night.
Broy returned a punt for a touchdown, rushed for a score and saved a TD on defense as the Eagles clinched at least a share of the Bull Run District regular-season title with a 14-0 victory against Luray.
The Clarke County defense was outstanding, forcing three turnovers, as the Eagles (8-1, 5-0) snapped a three-game losing streak against Luray (4-4, 1-4).
“I’m so happy for our kids,” said Clarke County coach Casey Childs after his team earned at least a piece of the program’s 22nd district crown. “I think our kids had a great week and played extremely well. The guys stepped up and did a great job. I’m really proud of them.”
Broy certainly has been an exciting addition as a wing on offense, a defensive back and kick returner.
“He’s a great player, man,” said defensive end Jeremy Burns. “He didn’t play for the past couple of years, but he came out this year. We’ve gotten him straight and he’s a heck of a ball player.”
Broy played with many of his current teammates as a youngster, but admits his performance in another area kept him off the field.
“I’ve always wanted to play, but I didn’t have the grades,” he said. “I messed around the first couple of years of high school. I finally convinced myself that was not the way for me, so I came out to play ball this year.”
Every time Broy touches the ball he has the potential to make a spectacular play as he has shown during the season and on this particular Thursday.
“He’s a phenomenal player,” Childs said. “He has the ‘it factor’ that most kids just don’t have.”
The Clarke County defense needed “it” on Luray’s first possession as the Bulldogs’ Wing-T got off to a good start after recovering an Eagles fumble at their 48. On a third down play from the Clarke 35, quarterback Brady Jenkins fooled the Eagles and took off around the left side. Jenkins appeared headed for the end zone until Broy chased him down inside the five and punched the ball out on the tackle and through the end zone for a touchback.
“That felt so good,” Broy said. “I saw him run by me and I was like, ‘Coach is going to be mad with me if I don’t catch up.’ I caught him and he was [swinging] the ball outside, so I just punched it and it went out of the back of the end zone. I was so happy.”
A few minutes later, it was Broy who was doing the celebrating in the end zone. After the Eagles forced a punt, Broy grabbed the bouncing ball, found seal blocks from Dain Booker and Titus Hensler and rumbled 65 yards down the right sidelines for his second punt return TD of the season. Chris LeBlanc’s extra point made it 7-0 with 1:44 left in the first quarter.
“I did not think they would want to kick it to me at all. Usually no one punts it to me,” said Broy, who is averaging nearly 28 yards in his seven punt returns for the season. “I let it bounce and I was like, ‘Alright, I’m going to scan it.’ I took off and saw my one blocker and I said, ‘Let me get around this dude.’ Dain blocked him and I cut around and saw the end zone and just took off.”
Broy would find paydirt again, thanks to the defense and a couple of big plays from Hensler.
The defense would get things started by stopping Luray’s Kenny Frye for a one-yard gain on fourth-and-2 from midfield.
Taking over at the 50 with 6:12 before the half, the Eagles would avoid disaster on the first play as Hensler fell on quarterback Matthew Sipe’s fumble. After Kyler Darlington barely converted on a fourth-and-1 play from the 28, Sipe threaded the needle to Hensler, who made a great catch along the left sidelines for a 19-yard gain to the Luray 8.
After no gain on the first play, Broy took a counter play, bounced it outside and just got inside of the left pylon with 54 seconds remaining in the half.
“It was supposed to be a cut-up run up the middle, but there was no hole,” Broy said. “I scanned it out real quick, let my blockers set up again and I just took it to the outside and they sealed it.”
That would be it for the scoring as both defenses dominated the early part of the second half. With a seven-man front, Luray slowed down the Eagles, who were held to 116 yards on 44 carries.
“They’re physical. They’re athletic and they’re big,” Childs said of the Bulldogs. “When you add all of that together, it creates any kind of problem for an offense.”
The Eagles, who had allowed just 8.1 points per game coming in, stuffed Luray, allowing it just four total yards on its first three possessions of the half. Clarke County got better at finding the ball carrier as the game went on.
“It was crazy,” Burns said. “They had such tight line splits that it was really just who had the ball. Their uniforms didn’t help either with them being maroon. Oh my gosh, it was like the hidden ball trick every play. … We pulled it off and we got the shutout. I couldn’t be more prouder of the guys.”
After Caden Stevens interception at the Bulldogs’ 35, Luray did get one drive going. Stevens had a 25-yard run in a 50-yard march to the Clarke 15. But on the first play from there, the Bulldogs botched a handoff and Michael Perozich fell on the ball for the turnover with just under 10 minutes remaining.
The Eagles would never give it back. Aided by an unsportsmanlike penalty, the Eagles ran 16 plays and chewed up the remainder of the time to close out the win.
“We ran the clock out and grinded out first downs,” Childs said. “When you do that, you have got good kids.”
Darlington finished with 28 carries for 83 yards. Booker also recovered a fumble.
The Eagles celebrated following the contest and are looking forward to facing Page County at home in the regular-season finale on Nov. 5 with a chance to win the Bull Run outright.
“It feels great to get a district title,” Burns said. “We have share of it right now, but next week we’re going to clinch it and we’re going to bring it home for Clarke County.”
“We’ve got to be greedy,” Childs said. “We’ve got to come out and want to take the whole thing without having to share it. That’s going to be the goal all week and it will be our Senior Night as well. We’ll be ready to play.”
