WINCHESTER — Millbrook’s Ethan Burgreen waited nearly two hours from the scheduled start time to throw his first pitch against Sherando on Tuesday night.
In between that initial pitch and his last, Burgreen proved to be too much for the Warriors. The junior tossed a no-hitter over six innings as the Pioneers completed a regular-season sweep against their longtime rival with a 10-0 victory in six innings.
Nate Brookshire’s three-run triple highlighted a five-run third inning that gave Burgreen some breathing room, but the right-hander didn’t need much. With pinpoint control all night, Burgreen struck out nine and did not walk a batter. The only two Sherando baserunners reached via errors.
About the only thing that Burgreen couldn’t control was the start of the game, which was delayed by 10-inning softball game between the Pioneers and Warriors that was being played on the adjacent field.
“The defense played good behind me and I just kept pounding the zone with strikes,” said Burgreen. “I was trying to get ahead of every batter that I could and the off-speed was working, of course. I tried to stay with fastballs the first time through the lineup and the second time through I mixed in more of my curveball to keep them off-balance so they wouldn’t get on me.”
Burgreen and teammate Jerrod Jenkins have been the catalysts that have the Pioneers off to a 5-0 start, including 4-0 in the Class 4 Northwestern District. Burgreen (3-0) has allowed just two hits and no runs while walking three and striking out 22 in 16 innings. Jenkins (2-0) has allowed six hits and two earned runs while walking six and fanning 17 in 13.2 innings.
“I tell you what, we have been super fortunate to get the outings that we have the first five games,” Millbrook coach Brian Burke said. “I don’t know that we can ask any more than what our pitchers are giving us. The defense has been solid behind us as well. We’ve been lucky that teams haven’t really strung any hits together during these guys’ outings. It’s a blessing to have two guys that you can trot out there on any given day and they’re going to keep you in the ballgame.”
Burke says that he has coached Burgreen since he as an eight-year-old Little Leaguer and is not surprised by his success. “He’s dialed in,” Burke said. “He knows how to command the zone and he knows how to work both sides of the plate. He’s just a smart, high baseball IQ guy whether he’s on the mound or at shortstop.”
Burgreen’s effort continued the Warriors’ misery at the plate against Millbrook and for the season. After James’ Harris leadoff single in the first meeting between the two teams, Sherando (2-4, 2-3 district) has gone the equivalent of 13 innings without a hit against the Pioneers.
When the Warriors did hit the ball hard against Burgreen, the Pioneers were there. First baseman Harrison Madagan made a backhand stab on Harris’ one hopper headed for right field in the third inning and Logan Hartigan caught Saxton Garver’s bullet to center field in the second.
“The bottom line is this, we had a good game pitched against us, but we’ve got to quit using the excuse that we had a good game pitched against us,” said Warriors coach Pepper Martin. “We haven’t been performing well offensively all season. It’s very difficult to win ballgames when you have very few baserunners. We can’t put any pressure on the defenses that we play.
“We like to play an aggressive brand of baseball offensively. It’s very difficult to do that when you are getting five or less baserunners on in a game.”
Martin says the lack of offense affects the team’s pitching as well.
“Our pitchers are out there and they are on their own to a certain degree,” he said. “They’re probably on eggshells thinking they might make a mistake to a hitter or give up a run or two and then it’s going to be hard for us to make up a deficit because we’re not producing offensively to back up our pitchers. They seem to constantly be pitching in pressure situations.”
Sherando starter Cole Armel got out of one of those situations in the second inning, working out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam.
The same scenario presented itself in the next inning and the Warriors weren’t as fortunate. Armel got a strikeout for the first out, but an outfield error allowed one run to score. Hayden Burke drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in another before Brookshire stepped to the plate.
The sophomore had failed in a similar situation in the previous inning by grounding into a force play at the plate. This time, he belted Armel’s first pitch into left-center for a three-run triple.
“I just missed the first pitch in my first at-bat and I was looking to get on a fastball,” Brookshire said. “I got one that I liked and got the bat through the zone.”
The Pioneers, taking advantage of some of Sherando’s six errors in the contest, tacked on single runs in the fourth and fifth before ending it in the sixth with three runs against Warriors’ reliever Drew Franchok. The first run scored on a wild pitch and another on came home on Jenkins’ sacrifice fly. After Burke walked and Brookshire singled with two outs, Will Croyle served a single into right field to end the contest at 10:50 p.m.
Madagan and Brookshire had two hits each for the Pioneers. Burgreen added a double and Carl Keenan scored twice.
The triumph gave Millbrook a regular-season sweep against Sherando, something that always has been difficult to achieve.
Burgreen, whose older brothers Trenton (baseball) and Nathan (cross country, track and soccer) have starred at Millbrook, has a sense of the history between the two schools.
“My brothers played here a lot and I’ve seen this rivalry here forever,” he said. “It feels good to take it, of course.”
“It’s a hell of rivalry,” Brookshire added. “I’m the first one from my family to come through and experience it for the first time. I have a lot of respect for those guys. They always put up a fight. It’s a great rivalry.”
What do the Warriors have to do to get things turned around?
“If I could figure that out I could make a lot of money,” Martin said. “We’ve been working on different things in practice and trying different things to get this thing kick-started. We’re just not performing. We just have to keep plugging away and keep working.”
