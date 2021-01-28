Way back in my first newspaper job more than 35 years ago, I still remember a certain Friday evening in the fall.
That night involved covering a football game between a pair of local high schools. The home team won by a touchdown and after interviewing the losing coach, I headed to the school to talk to the winners. When I got there, I was ushered into the locker room which was the first time that had happened. The coach was there with his entire team gathered around him and then I found out why.
Like we do here at The Star, my paper had a feature where the staff made weekly predictions. In front of his players, the coach berated me for picking against his team and screamed, “You thought [the other team] was going to win. You were wrong!”
It was not exactly the greatest way to start an interview, but I tried to be as professional as possible. I’d like to think that in the following story and my future dealings with the coach that I treated him fairly, regardless of what I felt about him personally.
It’s the same challenge that servers, mechanics, teachers, etc., have each day in dealing with customers, students and parents.
I think about that because of Tuesday’s Baseball Hall of Fame voting.
Pitcher Curt Schilling fell 16 votes shy of making it to Cooperstown. No one else was particularly close to receiving the mandatory 75 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America. That’s happened just nine times since the Hall elected its first class in 1936.
For Schilling, who missed out for the ninth consecutive year, his failure is likely more than how he pitched.
Always outspoken, Schilling has espoused political opinions that have drawn ire, especially from several members of the media. To those reporters, Schilling deserves to be kept out solely for expressing those beliefs.
They are some of the same people who praised Schilling back in 2004 when he put his career on the line by undergoing an experimental medical procedure to pitch in the “Bloody Sock Game” that helped the Red Sox in their ALCS comeback from 3-0 down to the Yankees. He’d also win a game in the World Series that year as Boston ended the “Curse of the Bambino.”
With Schilling garnering more than 71 percent of the votes, a lot of writers believe he is talented enough to be in the Hall. Certainly with an 11-2 record and a 2.23 ERA, he was one of the best postseason pitchers ever.
But those stats are overshadowed by the present. In the Boston Globe on Sunday, the headline read, “Will Curt Schilling’s inflammatory rhetoric keep him out of the Hall of Fame?”
Having worked in the New England area, I’ve been around some of these writers. Many of them have bigger egos than the players they cover.
BBWAA members have made perplexing votes before. In 1971, they did not vote in anyone on a ballot that included first-timer Yogi Berra. In 1950, they didn’t enshrine anyone on a ballot that featured future Hall of Famers Jimmie Foxx (in his second year on the ballot) and Mel Ott (sixth year). At the time, baseball’s career home run list read: Babe Ruth 714, Foxx 534, Ott 511.
What voters don’t realize is that they’re damaging the sport they profess to defend. They’re fortunate that the 2020 ceremonies were postponed by COVID-19 so there will be Derek Jeter to headline this summer.
But Hall ballots in the immediate future will not be much different than this year, other than headline players who have been tied to PED use. If Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens can’t get in, you would think Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are off the bus, too.
Does it help the sport, whose interest is plunging with youngsters, by possibly having multiple years without an inductee by the writers?
An aggravated Schilling now wants off of the ballot next year (his final year of eligibility). He’d prefer to let the veterans committee decide.
You wonder had social media have been a thing back in the early days if there would be fewer plaques in Cooperstown. Certainly there are some reprobates enshrined there now.
Regardless of how much you despise them personally, it shouldn’t determine how you treat them professionally. Doing that reflects more on you than it does on them.
