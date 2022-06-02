BERRYVILLE — Clarke County’s boys’ soccer team saw something a bit unusual when Wednesday’s Region 2B semifinal against Madison County was halted for a water break midway through the first half.
A goose egg on the scoreboard.
Despite dominating play against a team they had beaten by a combined 17-0 in three previous meetings, the Eagles had yet to find a way to beat spectacular Mountaineers’ goalie Ryan Allen.
But before the halftime whistle would sound, Clarke County would make the scoreboard look a little more familiar.
Chris LeBlanc and Charlie Frame each scored in the final 15 minutes of the first half and the Eagles pulled away for a 5-0 triumph.
Clarke County (20-0) clinched a spot in the Class 2 state quarterfinals and will face Central, a 2-1 winner over Strasburg, in the regional championship at 5 p.m. on Friday at Feltner Stadium.
The Eagles had several excellent chances in those first 20 minutes, but they were stonewalled by Allen or just missed.
Caleb Neiman, who was thwarted multiple times by Allen, said the Mountaineers played like team with their season on the line.
“They came and they played hard,” said Neiman, who has been lighting up the scoreboard in the postseason. “They held us out of scoring quickly which most teams don’t usually do. It was definitely quite frustrating, but their keeper played a heck-of-a game. He kept them in it.”
LeBlanc said the key was that the other side of the scoreboard also had a zero on it.
““Not scoring early on can be frustrating sometimes since we’ve been playing well throughout the season. Just getting some quality play ---- even if the goal is late ---- as long as we get that goal first, it really shouldn’t matter because we will have the momentum.”
The Eagles certainly proved that and it took a hustle play from Colin Moran to get things rolling after two diving saves by Allen. A corner kick from the left side sailed past everyone gathered near the goal mouth and was heading out of bounds on the right sideline until Moran sprinted to gather it just inches before the line. Moran then fired a crossing pass that LeBlanc buried at the 14:53 mark to make it 1-0.
“Personally I didn’t really car who scored it, but it definitely helped the team morale just to get that first one because we needed some momentum,” LeBlanc said. “It was a team that we had already beaten in the past by a lot, so just getting that early momentum helped.”
About five minutes later, Frame collected a loose ball and deposited it in the top left corner for a 2-0 lead that the Eagles took to the half.
“They packed it in and made it hard to get in behind today, but our boys were patient and broke it down,” said Clarke County coach Patrick Casey. “Once they figured it out, it was pretty smooth after that. I’m very happy with how they sorted themselves out.”
The Eagles’ stellar offensive play continued into the second half. Five minutes into the half, Jesus Ramirez threaded a pass through to LeBlanc who raced in and beat Allen in a one-on-one matchup to make it 3-0.
At about the 24-minute mark, Leo Morris hit Neiman, whose left-footed shot found the net. Neiman exclaimed, “It’s about time,” after finally scoring.
“Especially since I had multiple chances early, it really ticked me off,” Neiman said. “I knew I could play a lot better than I did tonight.”
Morris tacked on the final goal with just under 21 minutes remaining, heading down a crossing pass from Oakley Staples.
Clarke County keeper Kyler Darlington had a relatively easy evening, though he did have to punch away a free kick early in the first half. The Eagles stayed on Madison County’s side of the field nearly the entire game.
“We’ve talked and worked a lot this year on keeping the ball, controlling games and keeping the pressure on,” Casey said. “A lot of that is keeping the ball in and not letting them rest.”
Casey didn’t mention making the state tournament in his postgame words. Making the tournament is just a step in the right direction for a team that is highly motivated after falling in the state semifinals last season.
“It feels great,” LeBlanc said of advancing. “I think everyone on the team was expecting to go to states and to have at least a trial of getting that ring again. Today was a win we needed to have, but we were expecting it.”
“I’m really confident that we will be able to compete for that ring that I really wish we could have gotten last year,” added Neiman. “This team has plenty of talent and players who can go on to play at the next level for sure. I think if we are able to harness that talent and really come together as a team, we will have a really good shot at developing overall and beating anybody in our path.”
Casey likes what he sees from his team, which defeated Central 2-0 and 3-0 during a regular season in which the Eagles have outscored their opponents 143-4.
“We are really excited. They are peaking at the right time,” he said. “Last year, I think we might of peaked a little early and we kind of petered out towards the end. This year the boys are on fire and they don’t seem like anyone is going to stop them right now.”
