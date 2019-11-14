Clarke County is acquainted with its first-round opponent in the Region 2B football playoffs.
The Eagles thumped East Rockingham 42-7 on Sept. 27, racking up 413 rushing yards in the process.
But neither team will look the same as they square off again at 7 p.m. at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium tonight.
The Eagles (8-2) got 299 yards and three touchdowns from Peyton Rutherford in that contest. Rutherford would be injured two games after that and won't be on the field tonight.
East Rockingham, which was struggling early in the season, has closed out the season with four consecutive wins. One of those was a 53-23 victory over Luray, the only Bull Run District team to defeat the Eagles this season.
Like Clarke County, East Rockingham closed the season with four consecutive wins.
“I don't know if they are different, but I would say as a team … they look like they have improved as the year went on,” Clarke County coach Chris Parker said of East Rockingham. “We have film from them earlier when we played them and then common opponents and it looked like they got better as the year went on. On film, they looked pretty good.”
Parker said from their charts indicate that East Rockingham is running about 65 percent of the time. Trenton Morris (832 yards, 12 TDs) and Colton Dean (692 yards, 8 TDs) are a 1-2 punch in the rushing attack. Morris is also the team's top receiver with 31 catches for 500 yards and 5 scores. Quarterback Tyce McNair has thrown for ????? yards and 12 touchdowns, while having eight passes picked off.
Danny Lyman got one of those interceptions earlier this season. Led by linebackers Sam Brumback (105 tackles) and Cody Sowers (98), the Eagles held East Rockingham to 99 yards on the ground in the first meeting.
“They look like their passing game has improved,” Parker said. “I think overall, they look like the timing is down better. They just click better as a team.”
Parker would like to find similar success on offense against East Rockingham but knows it will be different without Rutherford.
“Peyton definitely was a major factor in the game,” Parker said. “I think we have capabilities — and we've had to — do other things since he was injured. I hope that we are able to tap into other things that we were able to capitalize on the rest of our season.”
Lyman (67 carries, 748 yards, 12 TDs) is averaging 11.2 yards per carry. He's also the favorite target (30 catches, 597 yards, 7 TDs) of Colby Childs, who has completed 74 of 114 passes for 1,135 yards and 13 TDs with just three interceptions.
Jack Taylor and Luke Leso have filled in for Rutherford and combined have rushed for 512 yards this season.
“I think that we've been able to put the ball in a lot of different people's hands,” Parker said. “In a lot of ways, that's helped us. Certainly not having Peyton, that is a void because when he got hurt he had over 1,000 yards. He's a tough runner and when you take that out of your offense any way, that's going to hurt you. But, our other guys, Danny and Colby have really stepped up along with some other guys and have been able to carry the torch so to speak.”
The Eagles will go up against a defense led by linebacker Morris, who was voted the Bull Run's top defensive player earlier this week.
Parker doesn't expect another rout this time and says his defense, which has been outstanding during the win streak, to get a test.
“I think they are going to try to be balanced against us,” he said of his expectation of East Rockingham. “I think they will try to establish their running game and then they have play-action and bootlegs. They spread you out, try to get defensive players on islands and try to exploit that. I think we'll be able to match up with them, but they do a very good job.”
Aside from Rutherford and sophomore lineman Clay Welsh, Parker said his team is healthy and looking forward to a challenge.
“Even though we beat them the first time around, this is going to be tough,” Parker said. “This is going to be a tough game.”
