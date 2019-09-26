Clarke County begins action against the new Bull Run District pool tonight and is certainly diving into the deep end.
The Eagles (2-1) open district play against East Rockingham (1-2), one of the top four teams in Class 2 last season, at 7 p.m. at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
“I think they are very good,” Clarke County coach Chris Parker said of East Rockingham, which went 13-1 in 2018. “They were state semifinalists last year. I know they graduated some people. From the film we have on them, I think they have the ability to certainly run the ball. … They still have a very good capability to throw it, too. We’re going to have to play solid football.”
East Rockingham started the season 0-2 before rolling 47-20 over Buffalo Gap last week. The two losses maybe are a little deceiving given the competition. Spotswood, a Class 3 playoff team last year, and Riverheads, the Class 1 state champion last fall, are a combined 7-0.
The Eagles can at least compare East Rockingham to a common opponent. Clarke County also whipped Buffalo Gap, rolling 42-0 in the season opener.
Both teams scored early and often against the Bison. Clarke County scored on all six of its possessions, while East Rockingham scored on its first four and racked up 485 yards in offense last week.
Parker said since Buffalo Gap runs a similar offense his team, it was good to get a handle on how East Rockingham might defend his squad.
“I think every game is unique, of course,” he said. “We saw on film how they lined up against Buffalo Gap’s single-wing offense. They don’t run it the same way we do, but it gives you a little insight to them. They are a very good team and they are well-coached. It’s one of these things is that we’re going to have to come out on all cylinders to beat them.”
The Eagles weren’t running strong last week as they lost 21-7 against unbeaten Stuarts Draft. Clarke County was held to 179 total yards, including just 42 on the ground.
The Cougars gave the Eagles plenty to work on this week.
“Anytime you take a loss like that, you have to correct mistakes,” Parker said. “We made mistakes, but they were a very good team, very solid and well-coached. I thought their line offensively and defensively was very strong and athletic and we had problems with them. I think anytime you get into that situation, you get out of sync. We had to correct some fundamental stuff.”
Stuarts Draft did something that’s happened rarely over the past three years, hold Eagles running back Peyton Rutherford under 100 yards (48 on 16 carries) and out of the end zone.
Is Rutherford, who has rushed for more than 4,000 career yards, motivated to bounce back?
“He certainly is,” Parker answered. “We had a great practice [Tuesday] and it was an offensive practice. He practiced hard. He had a good one [Monday], too. He’s got a great attitude. It makes him more determined for the next game.”
The Eagles defense will face a dangerous East Rockingham offense. Running back Nathan Rodriguez rushed for 163 yards on 20 carries and scored four touchdowns last week. Trenton Morris (80-yard TD run) had 104 yards on five carries and Colton Dean added 77 on 10 carries.
“We’re going to have to execute,” Parker said of what his team needs to do to win. “That’s true with any game, but against tough teams we have to be able to block correctly, do our keys and our rules. We have to be able to control the line of scrimmage defensively on the first level right from the beginning, That’s where football in any game is played — in the trenches. It’s being able to do what we do offensively and not give up big plays defensively.”
And starting off the district with a win is key.
“It’s very important,” Parker said. “It sets the tone. I think it’s even more important in that we’re going against one of the stronger teams from what we’ve heard right off the bat. We’re going to have to be tuned in and have our ‘A’ game which I’m sure we will and give them everything we have and see what happens.
“I like our possibilities of a win,” he added. “We’re a little banged up, but I think if we play the way we’re capable, we have a good opportunity to win.”
“Glory Days”
From the start of the 1961 campaign until the final game of the 1964 season, Clarke County put together an incredible 38-game (37-0-1) unbeaten streak.
Bobby Moore, a 1973 Clarke County graduate, has written the book “Glory Days” chronicling that incredible run, plus a look at the season that set the table and the unbeaten one that followed it.
Today, Moore and his editor Martha Sullivan will be on hand for a couple of events as the book goes on sale.
Moore and Sullivan will appear at 3 p.m. at the Clarke County VFW Post 9760, located at 425 S. Buckmarsh St. in Berryville, for a book signing. Later he will also appear at reception that is invitation only for the Eagles new Hall of Fame class at the high school prior to today’s game.
The book costs $30 with all proceeds to benefit the Clarke County Education Foundation Moore Family Scholarship. The book will also be available to purchase at the game.
