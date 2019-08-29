Clarke County had its football season ended by Buffalo Gap in the opening round of the Class 2B playoffs.
The Eagles don't have a long wait to get a chance to avenge that 32-21 loss.
Clarke County opens the season with a 7 p.m. clash tonight against the Bison at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
“I don't think that in all of the years I've been coaching that I've ever experienced that scenario,” Eagles veteran coach Chris Parker said. “We had lost some games because I guess some other teams didn't want to renew the contract. We picked them up and it's just the way the chips fell that we're going to play them on our field for the first game. That is kind of unusual.”
The evening promises to be a lot different than last November's matchup played in the mud at Feltner Stadium. The conditions promise to be different and the Eagles won't have to chase Carter Rivenburg, who rushed for 393 yards and five touchdowns against them. Rivenburg, now a walk-on at Virginia Tech, rushed for 2,990 yards and 41 TDs last season.
That's not the only change for Buffalo Gap, which also has a new leader. Brad Wygant, the former defensive coordinator at Wilson Memorial, replaces Andy Cline.
From what Parker has seen, Wygant has not changed a lot on offense. The Bison also return 6-foot-1, 230-pound battering ram Seth Fitzgerald, who rushed for 965 yards and eight TDs last fall.
“We only had one scrimmage on them and we were able to watch that,” Parker said. “They're very similar to what they did last year. I know they have a new coach, but they're still running a power single wing. We know what to expect.”
That also includes a beefy offensive line. Junior Jakai Johnson (6-1, 285) leads a unit that was able to exert brute force against the Eagles in the slop.
Parker said his team has used the lessons learned from the loss in the weight room.
“We as coaches definitely used that as a motivator as to the physical part of the game,” Parker said. “I do know that the game was a muddy, mucky mess. … There's no excuse. They had to play in it, too. In those type of games, the physical-ness and the massive part of it takes over as well as holding onto the ball. We had some kids work very hard in the weight room and were dedicated to it.”
And Parker has an offensive line that is more experienced and itching to prove it can open up some big holes for senior tailback Peyton Rutherford, who has averaged 1,901 yards and 28 TDs in his first two seasons. Rutherford had 126 yards on 23 carries against the Bison last season.
“A lot of the kids that were new, especially on the offensive line last year, are now a year older,” he said. “We basically had our offense in the first week. They understand what's going on and they pick it up. They're pretty physical, too. We maybe don't have the mass we've had in the past. … They're pretty physical and they can move.”
Parker says he's liked what he's seen from his club in the preseason, though weather forced the cancellation of one of the Eagles' scrimmages.
“I think we'll be ready to go,” Parker said. “We're — knock on wood — healthy. We've had good practices. We weren't able to have our second scrimmage against Jefferson because of the weather. We would have liked to have had another evaluation but we'll make the best of it.
“The kids are ready to go. They're excited. Our field has been improved and they can't wait to get on that. Plus, we're playing Buffalo Gap who knocked us out of the playoffs and ended our season last year.”
Parker expects the contest to come down to a few key areas.
“The first game, everybody is going to be excited,” he said. “I'm glad we're playing at home. We have to make sure we clear our minds, do our assignments and limit turnovers on offense. I feel very confident in what our offense can do.
“Defensively, I think it's going to be a trench game. I'm very confident for our defense, too. Anytime you're playing a physical game, the trench on both sides of the ball sometimes tells the tale. We'll see on that, but I'm pretty confident.”
