WOODSTOCK — Clarke County couldn't hang onto momentum on Friday night.
The Eagles saw a two-touchdown lead disappear in a 21-14 loss to Central in Bull Run District football action.
"It was very tough," Clarke County coach Casey Childs said. "We played really well in the first half. We didn't make many mistakes. Then in the second half we came out with great energy. And unfortunately in the fourth quarter, we broke a coverage when they ran the little power pass they ran.
"And then ultimately we had the ball going down to score the game-winning touchdown, and we had the catch and our kid he dropped it. And of course it fell right in the arms of Central."
The Eagles started the game off strong, taking the early lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by Will Booker with 7:49 left in the first quarter. The play was set-up by a 53-yard pass from Matthew Sipe to Kyler Darlington.
Clarke County extended the lead thanks in part to a roughing the punter penalty on Central, which kept a drive alive. Four plays later, the Eagles scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Sipe to Tyler Sansom for a 14-0 lead with 38 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Clarke County outgained Central 194-80 in the first half, but that was not the case in the final two quarters.
Central switched to a power-run game, moving fullback Tyler Forbes to tailback with tight end Daren Folks and running back Elijah Barahona moving to the backfield, and the Falcons added offensive lineman Hayden Whetzel to the line and it worked for most of the second half.
"All the credit goes to our kids," Central head coach Mike Yew said. "All we can do is call the plays and they have to execute. And our kids came out with a chip on their shoulder in the second half. We lined up in our heavy set and we put a lot of meat up front. And we put a lot of meat in the backfield. And we just ran at them and tried to utilize our power run game."
The Eagles (2-1, 0-1 Bull Run) stopped Central on its first possession of the second half, but Clarke County struggled to move the ball.
The Falcons (4-0, 4-0 Bull Run) then put together an eight-play, 68-yard drive. Forbes carried the ball on six plays, including an 8-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 14-7 with 1:18 remaining in the third quarter.
After forcing a three-and-out, the Falcons used the passing game to tie the contest.
Central went 72 yards on five plays. On the first play of the drive, quarterback Nick Barahona connected with Jake Boyce for a 31-yard gain. Just four plays later, Nick Barahona connected again with a wide-open Boyce for a 27-yard touchdown to tie it at 14-14 with 5:52 left.
The Eagles responded with a drive of their own. They moved the ball to the Central 37 on a 17-yard run Sipe. A penalty on the next play moved the ball back to the Central 45.
"We were behind the chains due to a lot of penalties in the second half," Childs said. "You can't be first-and-16, and second-and-18 for whatever penalties they were and try to win a football game. So we obviously have to clean that up for sure."
Forbes then made a big play. Sipe's pass went through the hands of a receiver and into the hands of Forbes for an interception with 3:49 remaining.
The Falcons once again turned to the power run game. They moved the ball 53 yards on seven plays — all runs. Forbes carried the ball on six of them, including a six-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds left for a 21-14 lead.
"That last touchdown was exhilarating," Forbes said. "I was on cloud nine. It couldn't have been better. I was as tired as I could be, but I got through it thanks to everybody."
Forbes finished with 121 yards on 20 carries, most of which came in the second half. The Falcons outgained the Eagles 225-62 in the second half.
Clarke County was able to get a first down in the final seconds, but could only move the ball to their own 38 as time expired.
Childs said he felt like his defense played solid against Central's running game. "They're big and strong, that's what Central is," Childs said. "And they're older up front than us. But I thought our kids handled it well for the most part."
Sipe ran for 43 yards on 13 carries and threw for 104 yards on 5-of-12 passing with one touchdown and one interception. Darlington ran for 72 yards on 14 carries.
The Eagles host Strasburg next Friday. Childs said the loss to Central was a good learning experience for his squad.
"I thought that the young kids did a tremendous job in this kind of atmosphere in a big game, so, it's definitely a learning experience for our kids," Childs said. "And what it showed us is, and I told the kids, we're a pretty good football team. And we're going to be a force to be reckoned with as the year goes on. And we're going to get better and better and better as our kids gain experience."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.