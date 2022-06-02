BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County girls’ soccer team knows the score.
Being the defending Class 2 state champion puts a target on your back, especially when the postseason rolls around.
“Every team wants to beat us,” Clarke County midfielder Maya Marasco said. “Who wouldn’t? Who wouldn’t want to be able to say they beat the reigning state champions? I don’t think anybody is going to be able to do it.”
And so far, that has been the case.
Kelsey Elrod had two goals and an assist in a five-goal first half as the Eagles improved to 20-0 on the season with a 6-1 triumph against Stuarts Draft in the Region 2B semifinals at Feltner Stadium on Wednesday.
The victory clinched a state playoff spot and advanced Clarke County to a 7 p.m. home clash on Friday against Luray, a 2-0 winner over Strasburg, for the regional title.
The top-seeded Eagles put the pressure on No. 4 Stuarts Draft (7-9) from the start. At one point in the first half, Cougars goalie Isabelle Hosey screamed, “What is going on out there?”
“I thought it was a solid effort,” Clarke County coach Jon Cousins said. “The kids know what to do. We’ve been doing it since February. We’re undefeated and it hasn’t been easy. There’s been some games where it’s been a real struggle to make sharp passes and finish in front of the goal.”
Cousins said he admonished his team before the game on the importance of getting off to a quick start against a team they had not faced this season and his players delivered.
Elrod, taking a crossing pass from Summer Toone, scored at the 31:30 mark and a little more than two minutes later the sophomore finished off a breakaway to make it 2-0.
“It was really great because sometimes we start off slow,” said Elrod. “But, today we came out on top at the start of the game because we knew it was going to be a more competitive game. We just came on our ‘A’ game.”
The Eagles didn’t have long to celebrate the two-goal margin because the Cougars took advantage of a defensive mix-up and pounced. Kaycee Linke ended up with a one-on-one and beat Eagles’ keeper Emma Rogers to make it 2-1.
Stuarts Draft became just the fourth team to score against the Eagles.
“It definitely was a wake-up call,” Marasco said of the Cougars’ goal. “Sometimes we need that, just one goal to kind of get us back into it. It’s been a long season of a lot of shutouts. I think it keeps our defense on its toes and brings us all back into the game to realize that other teams are still in it. Just because we are up 2-0 doesn’t mean we are going to blow this team out. They can still score.”
“It was a fluky goal, but that has happened a few times this season,” Cousins said. “Miscommunication, that does happen. But they never had a doubt. I don’t think they think, ‘Oh gosh, they’re going to get three, four or five and beat us like that.’ I wasn’t worried, but I was concerned that it happened. … They responded well and they are a resilient bunch.”
The response was three goals to close out the half. Elrod found Toone who blasted in a shot from about 20 yards out to make it 3-1 at the 20:44 mark.
Marasco volleyed in a shot, the first time she has ever scored while playing defensive midfield, to make it 4-1 with 12:44 left in the half.
Toone hit the crossbar twice before Audrey Price dribbled through the Cougars and scored inside the two-minute mark to make it 5-1 at the break.
Stuarts Draft stayed feisty over the final 40 minutes, though Clarke County still controlled most of the action. Rebecca Camacho Bruno got loose for a breakaway and beat Hosey to make it 6-1 with 10:42 left.
Rogers had a relatively quiet night, but made a nice save on a header with about eight minutes left.
The win was a confidence booster heading into Friday’s clash against Luray, who the Eagles have beaten 8-0 and 3-1 this season. The Bulldogs (16-3) feature Bull Run District Player of the Year Emilee Weakley.
“Luray has good pieces and they are physical,” Cousins said.
“Luray is a really tough team, but we know how they play,” Elrod said. “I think we will be ready to come out on top.”
Marasco believes she and her teammates are ready for any challenge. They have outscored their opponents 124-5 this season.
“Now that it’s getting more serious and I think we are getting back up and our energy is back to where we need to be,” the senior said. “We are playing so hard and so well.
“I don’t know when we are going to peak. I think we’ve just been going up and up and up. I haven’t seen us go down once, It’s been great to see that with these girls and with this being my last year I don’t want to see us fall. I want our peak to be in the state championship when we win again.”
