NEW MARKET — Every position counted for the Clarke County girls’ cross country team during Wednesday’s Region 2B championships.
Led by senior Kateri Thorne’s fourth-place finish, the defending champion Eagles captured the team title by just one point, topping Madison County 35-36 at the New Market Battlefield Course.
Clarke County, the defending champion, advances to the Class 2 state championships set for Nov. 16 at Green Hill Park in Roanoke. Madison County and third-place Strasburg (72) also advanced.
The Eagles gained a measure of revenge in taking the regional crown. Madison County had knocked off Clarke County by five points (40-45) in the Bull Run District championship meet over the same New Market course on Oct. 30.
Thorne covered the 3.1-mile course in 22 minutes, 43 seconds as she led the Eagles with all five of its scorers inside the Top 15.
Sophomore Sydney Jacobson (23:04) took sixth, while freshman Ava Mansfield (23:29) placed 10th. Sophomore Ellen Smith (23:36) crossed 12th and freshman Audrey Price (23:45) took 14th as the Eagles scorers finished within 1:02 of each other.
Juniors Hannah Ventura (15th, 23:54) and Maria Sonoski (24th, 25:23) also ran for the Eagles. The Top 15 finishers earned All-Region honors.
Buffalo Gap’s Annika Fisher dominated the race, winning in 21:41. Madison County’s Abby Patterson (22:27) and Kate McLearen (22:30) were second and third, respectively.
Ben Fulmer was the Eagles’ lone runner in the boys’ event. The freshman placed 30th with a time of 20:28.
Strasburg (29) captured the boys’ title. Madison County (38) and Staunton (98) also advanced to the state meet.
East Rockingham’s George Austin III captured the boys’ crown in 17:37. Strasburg’s Anthony Cadle (17:56) and Madison County’s Lucas Vailhe (18:27) followed.
