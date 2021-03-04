In football, teams are rarely as good as the scoreboard shows in blowout victories.
And when coaches go back to watch the film, they often find a lot of things to pick at, especially after a season opener.
Clarke County’s Casey Childs said the film of Saturday’s 58-0 victory over Madison County pretty much told the same story as the scoreboard.
“We played really well. There’s no doubt about it,” said Childs, whose squad opens up Bull Run District play at 7 p.m. tonight against Stonewall Jackson at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium. “We were bigger, stronger and faster than them and it really showed. We were ready to go and our kids did a good job of adapting because we did not have a clue what they were going to do. Once we got a bead on what they were going to do, our kids adapted quickly. We were extremely proud of them.”
Childs said the film did confirm some things that in the heat of the battle maybe weren’t quite as pronounced. The Eagles racked up 372 yards on the ground on 40 carries (a 9.7 average) and their slight of hand and deception played a big part in those numbers. Sophomore quarterback Matthew Sipe and the backfield kept the Mountaineers off-balance throughout a contest in which the Eagles punted just once.
“One of our points of emphasis this year has been ball-handling, carrying out our fakes and making sure that we go to the whistle in regards to carrying out those fakes,” Childs said. “… When we went back and watched the film, we were really excited that our kids were able to do what we’ve been preaching to them about since the start of football.”
While no game is perfect, Childs said the errors were minimal.
“There were some mistakes that we made scheme-wise,” he said. “We’re using this week to correct them. Overall, there weren’t a whole lot of things that we looked at and said they were bad. Obviously to play the way they did, a lot of good things happened.”
That may be bad news for Stonewall Jackson, which was on the wrong end of a 55-0 shellacking from Strasburg. The Generals, under first-year coach Kyle Kokkonen, mustered just 60 total yards against the Rams, including 33 yards rushing on 27 carries.
They’ll face a Clarke County defense, led by eight tackles apiece from Liam Whalen and Sam Brumback, that held Madison County to minus-38 yards on the ground and minus-35 yards overall.
Childs says the Generals have some experienced players and big running backs, including Rion Denison, who gained 527 yards rushing in 2019, that present a challenge.
“They’ve got some pretty big backs,” Childs said. “They don’t say their heights and weights on the program, but on film they run hard, they’re older and are pretty physical. They are going to be a Pro-I and Pistol team for sure, so it’s a scheme that we’ve seen before obviously.
“On defense they are a 3-5-3 team, so we’re expecting those guys to stem, stunt and try to shoot gaps on us. … We have a pretty good idea of what they are going to do at least, which we didn’t have last week.”
The history certainly favors the Eagles in the game, which will serve as the team’s Senior Night. Clarke County has won the last nine matchups against Stonewall, including 46-0 last season. In the last four clashes between the two teams, Clarke County has won by a combined scored of 185-29.
Facing a team that you’ve dominated and one that is coming off a lopsided loss could present a scenario that would lead to overconfidence, but Childs doesn’t see that happening, especially with the importance of each matchup in a six-game regular season.
“I do think there’s always a little bit of a chance to overlook teams, but we’ve been good of not doing that for years,” Childs said. “… Our kids know the importance of each game. Basically this is a short race to get to the finish line to see if you can get into the playoffs. I don’t see our kids overlooking anybody.”
Childs, in his first season as head coach, says he enters this contest with a big wish list of things that he’d like to see.
“We want to control the line of scrimmage,” he said. “When we’re successful with our single wing, we control the line of scrimmage. That’s the first thing.
“I thought our tackling was extremely good on Saturday, but we didn’t have a chance to get out in space too much because we were getting them in the backfield. With this team we are going to have to tackle well in space. They are going to run option and try to get to our perimeter, so we have to do a good job there.”
Childs said he would also like his squad to correct mistakes from Week 1 and to build upon that triumph.
“Like most coaches, I think you see your biggest gains between your first game and your second game,” he said. “We can be even better this week that’s for sure.”
