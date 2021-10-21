Following his team’s first loss last Friday, Clarke County coach Casey Childs told his players that they had two options going forward.
“You can let today’s game beat you next week or you can do the opposite,” Childs said after a 14-7 loss to Meridian.
Childs believes his players are determined to do the latter tonight as the Eagles (6-1, 3-0 Bull Run) host East Rockingham (2-3, 2-1) at Feltner Stadium.
“Our kids are resilient,” Childs said on Tuesday. “We had some constructive criticism [Monday]. As coaches, too, we had to look ourselves in the mirror and say, ‘What does everybody have to do to get better?’ Our goal this week is just to get better.”
And one of the ways to get better has to do with blocking. Childs was disappointed how the Eagles blocked as they were held to 171 yards on the ground by Meridian, about 119 yards below their season average.
“We had a lot of missed assignments,” Child said after evaluating the film. “We had some guys going against what our normal rules are for our blocking schemes. … We did not do a good job with our running backs blocking and up front. We pride ourselves for our running backs, quarterbacks and everybody blocking for each other. We didn’t do a very good job of that. We didn’t play our usual brand of football.
"I thought we didn’t get off the football with the same passion that we normally do and I thought part of that was that [the Mustangs] were so athletic that we were worried about where they were going to go,” Childs added. “... We’ve got to get back to getting off the football this week and we’ve got to block for one another. Every skill kid wants the ball and I get it because I was a former skills kid. Every skill kid wants the ball, but in our offense you have to block for each other. It’s like I told the kids that when you watch a big college football game or a pro game, the big, huge runs happen when the skills guys are blocking down the field.”
Clarke County’s defense continued to play solid football. After being hurt by a turnover deep in their territory early in the first quarter, the Eagles held Meridian to one score the rest of the game.
That unit will certainly get a test tonight against an improving East Rockingham squad. After opening 0-3, East Rockingham has beaten Page County (34-27) and Luray (37-20) in its last two contests.
“I figured they would turn it on as they always do,” Childs said. “The last two weeks beating Page and Luray, they were really two pretty good wins for East Rock. They have a lot of momentum going into our game for sure.”
Quarterback Jakari Eaves leads the offense, having completed 75 of 123 passes for 762 yards and six touchdowns. He threw for four TDs against Page and has a pair of dangerous targets in Zachary Joyner and Xavier Butler. Logan Frye (223 yards, 5 TDs) and Ben Dinkel (183 yards, 4 TDs) share time in the backfield.
“They have some athletes and they have pretty good size,” Childs said. “They’ll do a lot of zone read and they are a spread team. They’ve got some guys that when they get into space they can do some damage. The quarterback is athletic and can throw the football. It’s going to be a good one."
The Eagles will have to tackle East Rockingham without one of their key players on both offense and defense. Brandon Hindman suffered what looked to be a knee injury in the third quarter against Meridian.
“He’s an integral part of what we are trying to do,” Childs said of Hindman. “I say this wholeheartedly — he is one of the most unselfish kids that we’ve ever had. He has no problem getting in there and doing the dirty work of blocking as a wingback and run a few counters. And then defensively, he was our hybrid linebacker who could drop back and play in the secondary. …. We’ve got to find a way to replace him for this week and it’s hard to do because he’s such a great kid and he’s been playing for us since he was a sophomore.”
Childs said he’s put last week behind him and he’s sure the players also will do that tonight because a lot is on the line. The Eagles are still the only team that’s unbeaten in Bull Run play.
“It’s s district game,” Childs said. “We’ve got a lot to play for as does East Rock. It will be a good one and it’s nice to be home again.”
