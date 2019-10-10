While the Bull District football season is just getting started, some games have a little extra riding on them.
One of those is tonight as Clarke County (4-1, 2-0 Bull Run District) travels to Luray (4-1, 2-0) at 7 p.m.
The winner between the two will take over the lead in the Bull Run and earn a passel of Region 2B power points that determine the top eight teams to make the postseason. Luray (20.6) is currently fourth and Clarke County (19.8) is sixth.
“It’s a huge game,” Eagles coach Chris Parker said. “It’s a district game. The first goal is a district championship, so they are all critical. With a team like Luray which has a winning record, if you can get a victory that’s a lot of points. They would continue to win a lot of games, so it’s definitely a huge game.”
Clarke County and Luray have something in common — both have suffered their only loss against Stuarts Draft. The Eagles fell 21-7 in Game 3, while the Bulldogs fell 56-27 last week. Luray led Stuarts Draft 20-14 in the second quarter before the Cougars went on a 35-0 run to take control.
“They gave them a run for their money and Stuarts Draft s a pretty good team,” Parker said.
Parker is impressed with Luray, which features a combination of size and speed.
Breakaway running back Austin Holloway provides the speed. The 5-foot-8, 147-pounder, who anchored the school’s Class 2 state champion 4x100 relay team, had two long touchdown runs against Stuarts Draft and has rushed for more than 700 yards.
Dylan Atkins and Timmy Trudell are also threats on the ground. Quarterback Dylan Atkins (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) is a threat to run and pass.
“They are a good team,” Parker said. “They have some big players, especially their linemen. Their quarterback is a big kid. … They run a power-type of offense, a ground-and-pound attitude with that. Defensively, they are solid and again they have big linemen are on the first level. We’re impressed by them. It’s going to be a tough game I think.”
Last week, the Eagles didn’t have much trouble with in a 50-13 rout of Madison County. Peyton Rutherford rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries to lead the offense. Rutherford now has 935 yards and 10 TDs.
The contest gave the Eagles the opportunity to work on some things, including the passing game. Colby Childs completed 7 of 15 attempts for 146 yards, including a 52-yard strike to Danny Lyman and a eight-yard TD to Jacob Weddle.
“I think that we were pretty balanced, really,” Parker said. “We threw the ball on first or second down a couple of times. Colby hit some good passes. He missed maybe one or two. He does a could job throwing the ball and our receivers did a pretty good job overall with that. Actually for a run-based offense, we have a lot of pass plays.”
A lot of those pass plays end up with Lyman, who has been making big plays on both sides of the ball lately. Lyman rushed for 115 yards and a TD, caught a TD pass and had an interception in a 42-7 over East Rockingham two weeks ago and also returned an interception for 85 yards for a score last week.
For the season, Lyman has rushed for 265 yards on 29 carries and caught eight passes for 214 yards and four TDs. On defense, he has two interceptions and seven passes defended.
“He is a very good athlete,” Parker said of Lyman. “He’s kind of like a quiet sort of contributor. When he does make plays, they are big plays. He quietly goes about his business, but the last couple of games he’s made some big plays, especially like that interception for a touchdown in our last game. At wing on offense, he runs great routes and runs the ball. Defensively, he is a very good defensive back.”
Parker says his club is confident, but knows it will be a fight against Luray. The Bulldogs ended the Eagles’ season in 2017 with a 21-7 playoff victory.
Parker believes there will be several keys to pulling out a win and taking the point in the district chase.
“We can’t turn the ball over, like we would say any game,” he said. “Again, we have to win the battle of the trenches on both sides of the ball.
“I think that more so maybe than other games that our passing game has got to really compliment our running game because they like to be physical,” he added. “If we can hit some play action, it will keep them honest — not only for our running game, but I think it will help our offense through the air, too.”
