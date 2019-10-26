STRASBURG — Clarke County decided to play keep-away from Strasburg in Friday's key Bull Run District football clash and it worked to perfection.
The Eagles had the ball for the entire first quarter and kept the Rams' offense off the field for the majority of the game in a 24-6 romp at Glen Proctor Field.
Wing Danny Lyman rushed for two scores and quarterback Colby Childs ran for another as Clarke County (6-2, 4-1) dominated the time of possession against Strasburg (6-2, 3-2).
"When you are able to drive the field like that and eat the clock, that's a great way to win the game," said Lyman, who rushed for 108 yards on eight carries and caught six passes for 52 yards. "Just keep the ball out of their hands."
The first drive of the game set the tone for the entire contest.
Clarke County took over at its 30 after the opening kickoff and methodically picked its way down the field. Childs was excellent on the drive, converting a pair of third-and-long plays and connecting with Lyman for 10 yards on a fourth-and-9 from the Strasburg 24. Two plays later on third-and-5, Lyman busted through the middle and cut left for a nine-yard TD run. The Eagles mssed the extra point, but led 6-0.
"The line had some great blocks," Lyman said. "They opened up a great hole and I followed some lead blockers and was able to make it to the end zone."
Lyman's TD capped the 15-play, 70-yard march that ate eight minutes off the clock.
"To be able on that drive to be able to run it down their throats and to go play action and get a couple of people open, it was something we kept on going with the rest of the game," Childs said.
"Definitely coming out against Strasburg and having a first drive like that, it was just awesome," Lyman said. "We pretty much got whatever we wanted. Colby had a couple of completions to me. We were able to run the ball with [Luke] Leso. It was a good mix of it all."
The march was just what Clarke County coach Chris Parker had wanted.
"We set the tone for the game," Parker said. "Our guys were ready to play and I thought we executed very well. You couldn't have started any better."
The Clarke offense (and the Strasburg defense) didn't get much time to rest. The Rams fumbled the ensuing kickoff, giving the Eagles the ball back at the Strasburg 25. Clarke County got one first down before Kellan Dalton booted a 31-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 9-0 lead 45 seconds into the second quarter.
Before the Strasburg offense had a play from scrimmage, the Eagles had run 23 plays and controlled the ball for nearly 13 minutes.
"We wanted to do what we do and I thought we did that very well offensively, but we wanted to keep the ball away from their offense, too," Parker said. "They do have some weapons."
When the Rams did get the ball, Clarke County's defense didn't allow them to get much headway. The Rams notched just three first downs in their two first-half drives, both of which ended with punts. The Eagles concluded the half with a 38-15 edge in plays.
"You probably don't see that much in high school football," Strasburg coach Mark Roller said. "We didn't have the football much. That's due to their offense and we weren't able to stop them. They had it the whole first quarter when we fumbled the kickoff. It's frustrating."
Still only down by nine points, Roller was especially disappointed by how the second half started for his squad. Starting at the 20, the Rams fumbled the snap, but recovered on the first play, then threw two incomplete passes. A short punt gave the Eagles the ball on the Rams' 49.
"That's not good," Roller said.
The Eagles, especially Childs, took advantage quickly. Out of an empty backfield, Childs went 28 yards on the first play, nine on the second and rolled right into the end zone for a 12-yard TD to make it 16-0 with 10:02 left in the third quarter.
"We just did what the defense gave us," said Childs, who rushed for 104 yards on 17 carries. "They were leaving holes where we were spreading it out and we were running opposite and they just couldn't stop it. We just kept it going and going."
"In past games, we threw the ball out of that," Parker explained. "Their alignment sort of gave us that area if we blocked it correctly, which we did. He did a good job of hitting it and we kept grinding."
Following the kickoff, the Rams finally got their offense rolling. A 35-yard completion from Chase Hart to Trevor Sager helped Strasburg march to a first down at the Eagles 17. But Clarke stiffened from there. Two carries netted just one yard. After an incompletion, a scrambling Hart was taken down for no gain on fourth down.
The next time the Rams had the ball, the Eagles came up with a key turnover. The Eagles sacked Hart and Trey Trenary recovered at the 50.
"We had a good week of practice and our guys read their keys," Parker said of his defense. "We had them scouted very well and our guys are playmakers. We stepped up when we had to. "
Once again, Clarke County methodically drove the field on nine consecutive running plays. Lyman went 19 yards on third-and-16 and one play later swept left 12 yards for a touchdown. Childs' two-point conversion run made it 24-0 with 4:29 to go.
Strasburg kept hope alive by scoring on its next drive. Hart fired a 44-yard pass to Trey Stinnette III and the two connected again for an 11-yard TD pass with 2:58 left. Lyman broke up the conversion pass.
Childs recovered the onside kick and the Eagles appropriately ran out the clock from there.
Clarke County, which entered the contest fifth in the Region 2B power rankings, should get a big lift after beating their rivals. The Eagles host Page County next Friday and could clinch second place in the Bull Run with a win.
"We wanted to win the game and let all of the other things fall into place," Parker said. "A game like this, we are going to get a ton of points. This time of the year, this is really going to help us. ... We want to win out and we want to have a home playoff game. We control our own destiny now."
Hart completed 6 of 16 passes for 115 yards. Sager had eight carries for 48 yards.
Roller hopes his team can bounce back.
"We will have to wait and see," he said. "It's a tough loss. I don't think we played our best, but sometimes that happens. You have to give credit to the other team. We'll have to see when we come back here on Monday and get back to work."
