The final day may not have gone as well as he had hoped, but Clarke County wrestling coach Jon VanSice says it's hard to be disappointed with a fifth-place finish in the VHSL Class 2 Tournament.
The Eagles had five placewinners, including a pair of runner-up finishes, in taking fifth in the tournament, which finished Saturday evening at the Salem Civic Center. Clarke County netted 101 points in the event, which was won handily by Strasburg. The Rams had 218 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Poquoson (150.5) in the 31-team competition.
"Yeah, we could have done better, but I was not upset with the results," VanSice said. "I thought we underperformed a little bit on Friday, but they were young and it was there first trip down there. ... You can't be upset about taking fifth place."
Trace Mansfield (195 pounds) and Michael Perozich (220) advanced to the finals for the Eagles.
On Saturday morning, Mansfield pinned his semifinal opponent (Tristan Hardy of Patrick County in 28 seconds) to advance to the title match were he faced defending state champion Carder Miller of James River. Miller was able to get the fall in 1:35.
Perozich also pinned his semifinal foe (Izaak Keith of Union in 3:45) and ran into a familiar face in Strasburg's Chuck Fake in the finals. The two had met the previous two weeks with Perozich prevailing 5-1 in the Bull Run District title match and 1-0 in the Region 2B finals.
Saturday's final was another close one as the two were tied 1-1 heading into a pair of 30-second tiebreaker periods. Fake was able to ride out Perozich and get an escape for a 2-1 victory.
"That was a very frustrating match," VanSice said. "We were 2-0 against him this year. They were relatively close matches, but he won the one that counted."
The Eagles also got a pair of third-place finishes.
Blake Jacobsen (138), who lost 2-1 in a tiebreaker in the quarterfinals Friday against defending and eventual state champion Austin Weeks of King William, roared back through the consolations by winning four straight matches. In the third-place match, he dominated Strasburg's Zach Bracken 11-3.
"He did a great job," VanSice said of Jacobson. "He had a really good tournament overall. That match with that returning champ (Weeks) was one for the ages. We just came up a little bit short there, but he had a great tournament. I was really happy with how he performed."
Cannon Long (145) also took third. He dropped his semifinal 12-4 against Glenvar's Trey Lawrence, but bounced back with a pair of pins, decking Central's London Davis in 54 seconds in the third-place bout.
"He came back strong," VanSice said of Long. "He was 4-1 total with four pins down there. He just came up short in the semifinal match, but he had a good tournament overall."
Titus Hensler (182) placed sixth. He suffered a loss by fall in the semifinals to Patrick County's Josh Wright and then dropped his final two matches in the consolations.
VanSice was pleased with the season as a whole, one where his squad placed second in multiple regular-season tournaments. His squad graduates five senior starters in Mansfield, Perozich, Hensler, Colin Moran (152) and Kaylee Anderson (160).
"I thought we did real well as a team," he said. "We had five freshmen starting for us this year and they really helped. They made a big impact on our team. We've got a lot to work with and build with there. We have the next three years with that group and they are a good group to build around.
"We're going to lose a lot with the seniors. Hopefully, guys always seem to step up and fill those holes. Hopefully that will continue and we'll keep it going."
