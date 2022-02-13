STUARTS DRAFT — Clarke County will take 10 wrestlers, including three regional champions, to the Class 2 championship meet next week as the Eagles placed second in the Region 2B meet on Saturday at Stuarts Draft High School.
Clarke County dominated the upper weights with Titus Hensler (182), Trace Mansfield (195) and Michael Perozich (220) each capturing region titles. Those three helped the Eagles amass 212 points, but as in the Bull Run District Tournament the previous week they finished second to Strasburg, which had 240.5 points. Central (163) was a distant third.
All but two of Clarke County’s participants finished among the Top 3 in their weight classes to earn a trip to the state tournament at the Salem Civic Center this coming Friday and Saturday.
"It wasn't quite what we wanted but you take what you can get,” Clarke County coach Jon VanSice said of Saturday’s regional performance. “You take the next best thing. We're taking 10 to states, which might be the most we've ever taken. I'm not sure. I don't think we've ever taken 11. So that was pretty good, a pretty good showing overall.
"Some of them wrestlebacks they came through well overall and got bonus points for us also. So that was good to see them young guys step up like that. At this level for the first time, [it was] something really good to build on for them for sure."
Hensler won both of his matches by fall, knocking off Central’s Ryan Mickelwait in 3:04 in the title match.
Mansfield, who also had two pins, had an even easier time in the final, decking Strasburg’s Colby Shaw in 49 seconds.
Perozich, who had a pin in the semifinals, had a scrap in his title match against Strasburg's Chuck Fake. Perozich pulled out a 1-0 decision.
"They took care of business,” VanSice said of the three champs. “The three amigos out there. They stepped up again. They've carried us all year.”
Kolton Vincent (113), Blake Jacobson (138), Cannon Long (145) and Colin Moran (152) earned runner-up finishes for the Eagles. James Casey (106), Max Camacho (120) and Jerry Roberts (126) placed third.
VanSice has hopes for a high finish at the state meet.
“I think we can come in Top 3,” he said. “I don't think we got the firepower or the seeding to maybe come up there and take that title. But Glenvar's going to be tough. James River's going to be tough. Poquoson's going to be tough. Poquoson's always tough. There's going to be some tough competition. The top five spots are not going to be given away easily.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.