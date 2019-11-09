WASHINGTON — Clarke County coach Chris Parker was pretty blunt about what he wanted to see from his football team in an obvious mismatch at Rappahannock County on Friday night — a lot of points and a shutout.
His Eagles delivered just that on a chilly evening.
Clarke County scored on every possession until its final one, held the Panthers without a first down and thoroughly dominated in an 84-0 drubbing that clinched them a share of the Bull Run District title.
The Eagles (8-2, 6-1) now will wait to see how the power points work out for seeding in Region 2B, but they should open the playoffs at home on Friday night.
Clarke County left no doubt that Friday's clash with Class 1 Rappahannock (1-9, 0-7) was going to be a rout. The Panthers, who dressed just 20 players, suffered their worst loss of the season.
"I've never in my life been in a game like this," said senior Danny Lyman, who caught two of Colby Childs' four touchdown passes and rushed for another score. "That was the most points I've seen scored in a game."
"We did what we had to do," Parker said of his club's romp. "We were heavily favored and expected to win. We wanted to play hard, execute and do what we had to do in the first half. We wanted to mix it up and run our offense and defense. It was a football game."
The Eagles needed no more than six plays in any drive to score and rolled to a 58-0 lead in the first half.
Thanks to a defense that held Rappahannock to minus-25 yards on 29 carries and did not allow a completed pass, the Eagles got the ball in prime position all night. Their longest touchdown drive was their first one, a 58-yard march.
Before the contest was four minutes old, Clarke County was already ahead two touchdowns. Jack Taylor scored untouched from eight yards out to cap the first drive. Wynn Morris' fumble recovery set up by a 17-yard pass from Childs to Lyman, who made three tacklers miss as he went from one side of the field to the other.
Childs, who was 5 of 8 for 76 yards, would hit Jacob Weddle with an 18-yard strike and Lyman would sweep left for 22 yards for scores before the quarter ended. Kellen Dalton, who would have a busy night, added the extra points to make it 28-0 after one.
"We scouted them," Parker said. "We saw them on film. They have a ways to go in their program. That's not putting them down. We thought that we could exploit things."
The Eagles kept up the exploitation in the next 12 minutes. Childs hit Trey Trenary from 15 yards out to cap a six-play, 53-yard drive.
The defense got on the scoreboard after Taylor dropped Panthers' quarterback Matthew Pullen for a safety. After the free kick, Childs scrambled left and found Lyman, who left several tacklers in his wake on a 29-yard TD to make it 44-0.
Taylor picked up a bad snap and rumbled 47 yards to set up his 3-yard TD run on the next play. Luke Leso capped off the half with a 10-yard TD run.
"To be honest, I thought we could do really whatever we wanted to," Parker said. "I tried to mix it up with run, pass. We were executing both very good."
For most of the half, Rappahannock County's longest play from scrimmage was a five-yard offsides penalty against the Eagles. That penalty was one of the few mistakes by Clarke County in the first 24 minutes.
"It is hard to maintain focus, but at the same time everybody is happy and playing the game they love," Lyman said of the Eagles' intensity. "You're having a great time with all of your friends. It's a great way to play a football game a get a Bull Run District championship."
Parker emptied the bench, but the Eagles kept on cruising as the running clock ticked over the final two quarters.
Dain Booker scored from three yards out and Deonte Trammel scored on both of his carries, 28- and 4-yard runs. Special teams capped the scoring as Titus Hensler blocked a punt, scooped it up and scored with 5:42 remaining.
"The first play in the second half, the twos played right from the get-go," Parker said. "We had freshmen playing. We had our exchange student [Levi Bodnar] from Hungary playing."
"It was a great game all of the way around," Lyman said. "The second team played great, too."
Taylor (5 carries, 92 yards), Lyman (5, 84) and Leso (5, 77) led an offense that racked up 360 yards on 26 carries.
Rapphannock's longest play came when its punter picked up an errant snap and ran nine yards on a fourth-and-15 play.
Now it's on to the Region 2B playoffs for Clarke County. The Eagles have won four straight since a 35-34 loss to Luray.
"We're playing really good football right now," Parker said. "We'll get right back at it on Monday."
"I feel pretty confident, especially putting up big numbers in the game that we had tonight," Lyman said. "I think if we have a great week of practice and get some guys that are banged up healthy, we will have a great chance of winning next week."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.