BERRYVILLE — For the duration of Thursday’s 68-0 romp against Madison County, the Clarke County football team was having a great time.
The first stringers took joy in rooting on the reserves as they continued over the final two quarters what the Eagles had done over the first 24 minutes in rolling up a 48-0 halftime lead at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
But after the game, there were plenty of long faces. Coach Casey Childs had to deliver some bad news.
“We needed some help,” he told his charges. “And we didn’t get it.”
According to the Eagles’ figuring, Buffalo Gap’s 37-12 victory over Fort Defiance knocked them out of the fourth and final regional playoff spot based on the power rankings in Region 2B. That meant the Eagles’ 3-1 (2-1 Bull Run District) season, which was cut by two games because of a COVID-19 quarantine, was good, but not good enough to advance.
“It was really a tough speech to give when you win a game and everybody played and had success,” Childs said. “It’s a tough one to have, but I think it was a necessary one to have. It is what it is. It’s one of those highs and lows that comes with sports, unfortunately.”
The Eagles certainly had plenty of highs in the contest as eight different players scored and the defense only gave up one first down against the Mountaineers (0-6, 0-5), who Clarke County had beaten just as soundly (58-0) to open the season.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet game,” said Deonte Trammel, who ran for a 61-yard TD on the Eagles’ second play from scrimmage. “It was a great win, but it was kind of sad not making the playoffs.”
The Eagles had made the playoffs 13 consecutive seasons prior to this crazy one. With three wins against opponents who have just one win between them, last week’s 36-14 loss to Luray was a big blow to Clarke County extending its postseason streak.
“We’ve been so successful and our kids have won a lot of football games,” Childs said. “When you sit at 3-1 and due to the COVID issues and what happened last week and just not playing very well on top of it all, you add that all together and it is just what it is. Like I told our kids, we made our bed a little bit into it. We had our chances last week and we didn’t take advantage of them.
“We needed help tonight. It’s something we’re not accustomed to, but it doesn’t diminish anything that our kids did by any stretch.”
On a frigid night where snow flurries were in the air, the Eagles left no doubt about the outcome. Trammel started the romp by sweeping left and waltzing down the sideline for a score.
“It was very exciting,” the junior said. “I wasn’t expecting the lane to be that open. I saw it and just ran for the touchdown.”
Three of his teammates would join him in the end zone before the quarter was complete. Blocking back Sam Brumback was next to go in from three yards out, getting a rare carry.
“He's such a good kid,” Childs said of Brumback, a senior. “It’s nice to get him a touch or two and he scored. I’m happy for him. When you play that blocking back, that’s not a position for the faint of heart. You’re pulling and trapping and doing a lot of the dirty work in our offense.”
Kyler Darlington went over from four yards out on the next possession. Following Luke Brumback's interception, Dain Booker busted three tackles on a 18-yard TD. Brendan Haun’s fourth straight PAT made it 28-0 with 39 seconds left in the quarter.
After being stopped for the only time in the half, the Eagles needed just one play to increase the lead. Brandon Hindman swept left and raced 67 yards for a score. Booker then picked off a pass and went 35 yards for a TD. After Liam Whalen caused a fumble on the Madison County kickoff return, quarterback Matthew Sipe ran over and through multiple tacklers on a 33-yard TD run that made it 48-0 at the half.
While the Eagles’ offense was racking up big numbers, the defense was frustrating Madison County’s spread attack. The only first down the Mountaineers would get came on a nine-yard quarterback draw by Wade Fox followed by a quarterback sneak for a yard.
Led by Titus Hensler, the Eagles’ pass rush kept plenty of pressure on Fox and the Mountaineers could generate no real rushing attack.
Aside from a defensive series to start, Childs played his reserves throughout the second half. They had pretty much the same success as the starters as the running clock quickly ate up the half.
Backup quarterback Brendan Moyer went 48 yards around the right side for a score the first time he touched the ball. Hindman added a three-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter and Timmy Balon capped the scoring with a nine-yard scamper.
The Eagles racked up 425 yards rushing on 28 carries. They held the Mountaineers to minus-44 yards rushing and minus-29 total yards.
“I’m really excited with how our kids played,” Childs said. “We were really good and played fast. We were able to get the ball to a lot of kids. That’s one of the things that I think is special about the single wing — a lot of guys can touch it. We were able to make some long runs and had great downfield blocking.”
But with the Buffalo Gap-Fort Defiance game kicking off an hour earlier than the Eagles-Mountaineers clash, Childs knew at halftime that he’d likely have to deliver some bad news.
“It broke my heart to even say it,” Childs said. “We have eight seniors and they are all great kids. When you look at those guys in the eyes, that’s tough, tough.”
“It was a pretty good season,” Trammel said. “It kind of sucks that we weren’t able to play all of our games, but we took advantage of the games we were able to play.”
Child said he took some solace from the evening.
“I’m happy for our seniors to go away from Feltner Stadium with a win," he said. "That’s always awesome to ring the [victory] bell. You throw in the fact that we have a lot of young kids and it gives these kids something to build off of for the future.”
And it gave them plenty to think about.
“This whole entire year has shown that you’ve got to take care of the small things in order to take care of the big things,” Childs said. "When you do that usually you have a good chance of success. I think all of our young kids, and that’s including the seniors, have grown through this and learned a lot through this. They’ve had a lot of disappointment. … I just hope for some normal stuff in the fall and we can truly get back to letting these kids play.”
