Looking to bounce back Friday from it’s first loss of the season, the Clarke County football team did what it usually does best — run the football and play suffocating defense.
Led by Kyler Darlington’s 219 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, the Eagles piled up 388 yards on the ground and held East Rockingham to 164 total yards in a 28-14 Bull Run District victory at Wilbur M. Feltner Stadium.
Cordell Broy and Dain Booker also added long touchdown runs for Clarke County (7-1, 4-0), which rebounded from a 14-7 loss at Class 3 Meridian on Oct. 15.
“We played well,” Eagles coach Casey Childs said via telephone on Saturday afternoon. “We played well in all facets of the game. It was definitely a great win for us.”
Childs had been disappointed his team’s blocking a week earlier, but was pleased with the offensive success against East Rockingham (2-4, 2-2).
“It was a point of emphasis to make sure we cleaned up some missed assignments and it was also just about doing your job, both skill kids and up front. Everybody took it to heart [Friday]. We fired off the ball pretty good.
“We broke a couple of long runs. You always tell them that when the skill kids get downfield blocks you see big runs happen. When you watch the film we had guys blocking in space. When you do that, obviously good things happen.”
Clarke County never trailed in the contest. Darlington capped a first-quarter march with a seven-yard TD run and Chris LeBlanc’s PAT made it 7-0.
East Rockingham was able to square the score on a 24-yard touchdown pass by Jakari Eaves in the second quarter, but Clarke County pulled away to a two touchdown lead at the half.
Dain Booker, part of a three-player rotation replacing injured Brandon Hindman at wingback, ripped off a 24-yard TD run to give the Eagles the lead for good. Darlington followed with a 40-yard burst on fourth-and-1 which made it 21-7 at halftime.
“We blocked it great and he popped it,” Childs said of Darlington’s TD. “… He was really good for us and solid. My goodness, he ran hard.”
Cordell Broy, who helped the Eagles with punt returns of 45 and 25 yards, delivered the longest touchdown run of the night. Broy swept 58 yards to give Clarke County a 28-7 lead through three quarters.
Eaves’ 1-yard TD pass brought East Rockingham back to within 28-14, but he would never get a chance to make it closer. Clarke County ran the final 7½ minutes off the clock. Darlington had nine carries in the drive.
Broy finished with 78 yards on five carries and Booker, who had been a starter in the backfield last season, had a season-high 55 yards on four carries.
In addition to replacing Hindman on offense, Booker also moved to from the secondary to Hindman’s linebacker spot and had a big game on defense.
“I’m really proud of the kid,” Childs said of Booker. “… He was really, really good on defense.”
Childs also lauded defensive linemen Trace Mansfield, who had 10 tackles, Clay Welsh, who deflected two passes, and Jeremy Burns for outstanding play, along with linebacker Carson Chinn.
The Eagles held East Rockingham, which had averaged 35.5 points in its previous two wins over Page County and Luray, to 60 yards on the ground and 104 in the air.
Clarke County next travels to Luray on Oct. 29. While the VHSL power rankings determine postseason seeds in Region 2B, the Eagles have a more immediate goal.
“We’ve got our eyes set on winning a district championship,” Childs said. “That’s the first thing we want to do. Obviously if we win one of the next two, we can clinch a share, but we want district championship. We’ll let the regional thing fall into play once that gets here. We set a goal every year to win the Bull Run and we’ve got a chance to do that as long as we stay focused and just keep doing our jobs.”
