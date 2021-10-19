BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County High School volleyball team won on Senior Night, notching a 25-13 25-16 24-26, 25-18 victory over Madison County in Bull Run District action.
The Eagles improved to 12-7 overall, 9-6 in the district.
Clarke County leaders: Bella Stem 23 kills; Abby Peace 13 kills; Anna Spencer 6 aces; Allie Lynch 47 assists; Keira Rohrbach 6 blocks; Natalia Rodriguez 21 digs; Kacie Turner 14 digs.
Fauquier 3, Handley 1
WINCHESTER — Handley dropped a tight Class 4 Northwestern District match against Fauquier, falling 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 25-21 on Tuesday.
The Judges sank to 5-14 overall, 2-9 in the district.
Handley leaders: Lindsay Pifer 17 kills, 15 digs, 13 assists, 4 aces; Izzy Manheimer 12 kills
Women's soccer: Va. Wesleyan 3, SU 0
VIRGINIA BEACH — Shenandoah University (9-7-1, 5-2-1) suffered its second straight ODAC loss as Virginia Wesleyan (8-5-1, 6-1) dominated on Tuesday.
The Marlins had a 25-6 edge in total shots and a 13-0 margin in shots on goal. Breacain McClenahan scored a goal in each half for Virginia Wesleyan. Abby Pearson also scored in the second half.
SU keepers Karissa Dominick (6) and Kasie Kilmer (4) combined for 10 saves.
Men's golf: SU places seventh in tourney
FRONT ROYAL — Shenandoah University took seventh among 12 teams at the VSGA Intercollegiate, which concluded Tuesday at Blue Ridge Shadows.
The Hornets shot a 332 on Tuesday and finished with a team total of 657. Southern Virginia (628) edged Randolph-Macon (633) and Roanoke (634) for the title.
Logan Archibald (78-82) and Will Holmes (83-77) each shot 16-over 160 to finish in a tie for 15th to lead the Hornets. Southern Virginia's Kaden Ford (152) edge Randolph-Macon's Austin Brook (153) by a shot to take medalist honors.
