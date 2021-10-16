FALLS CHURCH — Control the ball and control the clock.
That’s been a winning recipe for years for the Clarke County High School football program.
But on Friday, the previously unbeaten Eagles got a little taste of their own medicine from a program that had often been of the bitter end of lopsided results against them.
Meridian’s Patrick Whitaker scored from 13 yards out late in the third quarter and the Mustangs held on for a 14-7 victory, ending a 12-game losing skid against the Eagles that dates back to 2007.
Meridian, formerly George Mason, held onto the ball for most of the second half in the penalty-filled clash against the Eagles (6-1), who ran just 19 plays after the halftime break. The Mustangs (6-2) had 14 plays alone in their game-winning touchdown drive that took up most of the third quarter.
In the end, Meridian’s double-wing offense accounted for 260 total yards, while Clarke County’s single wing was held to 176.
“Both teams play a ground-and-pound game,” said Whitaker, who rushed for 73 yards on 16 carries. “The team with the bigger heart was going to come out of it. We had to bully the bully. It was real, old-school football and we had to ground-and-pound all day.”
“We usually keep the ball, go down the field and score,” said Clarke County quarterback Matthew Sipe, who scored the Eagles’ lone touchdown in the first half. “Tonight, just wasn’t our game. We didn’t come out strong and it was a tough game.”
“We didn’t play our brand of football tonight,” Clarke County coach Casey Childs agreed. “This is what happens when you don’t do it.”
The Eagles led 7-6 at the half of a contest which featured 23 penalties. Both offenses had to overcome at least one flag (or more) on every significant drive in the contest.
Clarke County had an opportunity to extend the margin early in the third when Kyler McKenzie blocked a Meridian punt that the Eagles recovered at the Mustangs’ 32. But on fourth-and-7, Whitaker picked off Sipe.
After a penalty on the return put the ball at the 10, Meridian began its long march that ate up all but seven seconds of the third quarter. All of the damage was done on the ground, though the Eagles were penalized 20 yards on a bizarre offsides call in which the officials said the offending player also slapped the ball for an additional 15-yard penalty.
The Eagles also lost standout Brandon Hindman on that drive. He had an ice pack on his left knee and was on crutches after the game.
The Mustangs had to overcome a holding penalty and a false start on the drive before Whitaker finally ended it with a sweep to the left from the 13.
“I was going out wide and I saw they were overflowing,” Whitaker said of the TD run. “I cut back and I got hit hard a couple of times, but I stayed up and ran in.”
Whitaker then took a shovel pass for a two-point conversion that made it 14-7.
The Eagles then made their only significant drive of the half. Starting at their 35, they overcame a pair of holding calls, but on fourth-and-7 from the Mustangs’ 35, Sipe came up a yard short of the first down on a run to the right sidelines.
Taking over with 6:31 to go, Meridian ran nearly four minutes off the clock before giving the ball back to the Eagles at the 29 with 1:41 left. Three plays netted eight yards and on fourth down, Sipe launched a deep ball to Cordell Broy, who couldn’t outleap two defenders at the Mustangs' 25.
“We didn’t get to their linebackers the entire night,” said Childs of the Eagles’ troubles on offense. “And when you are running our offense and not getting clean exchanges and you get penalties, it usually spells doom.”
The Eagles couldn’t have got off to a tougher start. After a three-and-out on the first series, a botched punt attempt and a fumble gave the Mustangs the ball at the Clarke County 19. Three plays later, Graham Felgar scored from one-yard out. After a missed PAT, Meridian led 6-0.
Clarke County came right back and took the lead. A good kickoff return by Broy, plus a 15-yard personal foul penalty tacked onto the end of it, gave the Eagles the ball at the Meridian 41. Kyler Darlington carried four times for 30 yards on the drive. On fourth-and-1 from the 4, Sipe swept left and into the end zone. Chris LeBlanc’s extra point made it 7-6 with 6:02 left in the quarter.
But the Eagles could never find a rhythm against the Mustangs defense and the yellow hankies hurt. In the second quarter, they were able march 36 yards to the Meridian 29, but an 18-yard personal foul penalty on first down put them in a hole and they later turned the ball over on downs.
“We didn’t catch a break tonight in regards to [penalties],” said Childs, whose club was whistled eight times for 83 yards. “It is what it is. We’ve been doing that all year long. We’ve got to clean that up and tonight it cost us.”
Meridian was able to overcome 15 penalties for 132 yards. Felgar added seven carries for 60 yards. Sipe (16 carries, 82 yards) and Darlington (14 carries, 80 yards) accounted for most of the Clarke County offense.
The Eagles return to Bull Run action next week as they host East Rockingham.
“I think they will bounce back,” Childs said of his players. “We have resilient kids who will play hard next week. … We have an opportunity to be undefeated in district play and that’s the ultimate goal right now.”
“I think we are all going to forget about this and come together as a team and play better next week,” Sipe said. “We are going to play our game and hopefully go 7-1.”
