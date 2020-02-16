STRASBURG — Clarke County wrestling coach Jon VanSice didn’t have huge expectations for Saturday’s Class 2B Championships, but his Eagles exceeded them.
Clarke County wrestlers nabbed four runner-up finishes and qualified six wrestlers for the state championships during the competition as Strasburg High School. The Eagles (104.5 points) were in second place for most of the afternoon before finishing behind Strasburg (205) and Staunton (107).
Colin Moran (113), Daniel Heath (126), Alvaro Wong (152) and Christopher Moreno (182) each took second in their weight classes. Cannon Long (106) and Roger Tapscott (195) placed third to grab qualifying spots for the state championship, which starts Friday at the Salem Civic Center.
“I told my AD [Casey Childs] we’d be lucky to take four and we could have had seven pretty easily,” VanSice said after the meet. “I’m pretty happy with six. I’m pretty happy.”
Moran received a pair of byes into the final, where he dropped an 8-3 decision to Madison County’s Sam Pequignot.
Heath scored a pin and a decision victory to advance to his final before he suffered a fall in 4:44 against Strasburg’s Anakin Burks.
Wong received a bye and won a decision before dropping a 9-4 decision to Stuart Draft’s Skylar Saunders in the title match.
Moreno had a bye and a pin to reach the finals where he suffered a fall in 1:46 against Strasburg’s Chuck Fake.
“I thought we had a pretty good day overall until we got into these finals, and I thought we had a really good chance at taking second,” VanSice said. “I’m a little disappointed in falling just short there. But hats off to Staunton they wrestled a really good tournament. The guys really stepped up when they had to and they took second away from us definitely. They earned it and we didn’t. So hats off to them.”
After dropping his semifinal, Long bounced back with a pin and won the third-place match against with a 19-3 technical fall in 5:00 against Staunton’s Chavieon Strother.
After falling in his semifinal, Tapscott rebounded with a pair of pins, decking Page County’s Hagan Bradley in 1:59 in the third place match.
“They all had a good solid tournament,” VanSice said of his wrestlers. “I don’t think any of them wrestled particularly well or any of them wrestled particularly bad. We can always wrestle a little bit better than what we did.”
The Eagles have struggled with injuries throughout the season, but were able to field competitors in 12 weight classes on Saturday.
“They’ve come along way in the last three weeks,” VanSice said. “Three weeks ago we were wrestling five to six guys in every dual meet. So we got all those guys back in our lineup and I didn’t imagine we were going to take second in districts. It would have been a great bonus to take second here, but you can’t have everything.”
