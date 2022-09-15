Last season, the result of the Central-Clarke County football game decided the Bull Run District champion.
That very well could be the case again this fall.
The two teams, both unbeaten this season, clash on Friday as the defending district champion Eagles (2-0) travel to Woodstock to take on the Falcons (3-0 overall and in the district).
Last season’s matchup was a banger as Clarke County held on for a 13-7 win. The triumph propelled the Eagles to a perfect 6-0 district mark, while Central finished at 4-1.
The big difference this time comes in experience. The Eagles have only a handful of veterans who played major roles in last season’s nail-biter.
Clarke County coach Casey Childs said his team is well aware of the significance of the matchup against Central.
“We’ve been in a lot of big games throughout the last probably 16 years,” Childs said. “The Clarke-Central game has become a really good rivalry. It’s a competitive and a fun-natured rivalry which makes it the best kind. We’re all good friends, the coaching staffs of Central and Clarke. It’s a lot of fun to be in these games. For a lot of our kids, this is the first taste of the rivalry. … Our kids are going to have to adjust to that immediate emotion and speed of the game.”
“We know it’s Clarke County,” said Central coach Mike Yew, who won his 100th game last week as the Falcons triumphed 42-21 over East Rockingham. “We know they’ve been pretty good over the years as we have been. It’s become a good rivalry.”
Central, which captured the Region 2B title and advanced to the state semifinals last season, has some new faces in key places, but a strong veteran core.
The Falcons have recorded a pair of shutouts this season and the defense has only given up one score. They are led by defensive lineman Nathan Lopez (107 tackles, 6 sacks in 2021) and linebacker Tyler Forbes (102 tackles), who were both First Team All-State picks last season. Defensive backs Ben Walters and James Bland already have two interceptions this season and the Falcons have not given up a rushing TD.
“On defense, they’re big up front and they have playmakers on the second and third levels along with the Lopez kid on the line,” Childs said.
Central’s new faces are primarily in the backfield. Nazaiah Merit, a backup to Isaiah Dyer last season, has rushed for 365 yards and five touchdowns. Merit had 27 carries for 155 yards and three scores as the Falcons scored 28 unanswered points against East Rockingham.
Sophomore Nick Barahona has taken over at quarterback and is 10 of 20 for 159 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Forbes (449 yards, 8 TDs last season) is back at fullback.
“They’re a typical Central team,” Childs said. “They’re really, really big up front and they’ve got athletes at the skill positions and a tremendous fullback. He’s just a big strong kid.”
The Eagles’ defense, led by Carson Chinn and Wyatt Palmer with 24 tackles each, has given up a TD on the first series of each game and then blanked its opponent over the final three quarters. That was huge task last week in a 27-16 victory over Class 3 Skyline, which has elusive quarterback Aidan Vaught.
Offensively, the Eagles got a highlight reel TD run from quarterback Matthew Sipe and Kyler Darlington rushed for a score and went 55 yards with a screen pass for a TD. For the season, Darlington, the reigning Bull Run District Offensive Player of the Year, has rushed for 231 yards and six scores, while Sipe is a perfect 10-for-10 passing for 117 yards and has rushed for 90 yards on 13 carries.
“Those two kids, they make plays,” Yew said of Darlington and Sipe. “I’ve seen them on film twice and we went to the game last Thursday night when they played Skyline. Those two kids are tough hard-nosed kids. They’re very physical. They made plays for them.”
Yew believes the key to winning will be how well his defense stops the two Clarke County standouts.
“We’ve got to stop No. 22 (Darlington) and No. 5 (Sipe),” he said. “They’ve got some other kids that can make some plays, but those two kids are players.”
Childs points to the line of scrimmage as where the battle will be won.
“We’ve got to be able to hold our own up front on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We can’t let them push us around. If that happens, we are going to be in trouble. We have to get a stalemate up front and our skill kids have got to make plays. We have to make some negative plays on defense as well. We can’t let them win on first down on both sides of the ball.”
Childs believes last week’s clash against Skyline helped the Eagles prepare for Central. The Hawks held Clarke County to 150 yards rushing.
“Skyline was was very good up front — big, athletic and strong. I think that was a tremendous test for our kids. We watched film and saw a lot of mistakes for sure. A lot of them are correctable mistakes, like a head being on the wrong side. … When you’ve got as many guys who are new for us, the fact that they were able to hold in there and do the job enough up front to be able to get us the win, hats off to those guys.”
The Northern Virginia Daily’s Tommy Keeler Jr. contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.