Brent Emmart has served as the Clarke County boys’ head basketball coach for the past 23 seasons.
In 2006 and 2007, he led the Eagles to back-to-back Class A state championships, winning a pair of comeback thrillers in the title game. In 2006, the Eagles (27-3) beat Twin Valley 51-49, winning on a basket by Chandler Rhoads in the final seconds.
The following season, Clarke County opened 3-3, but put together a 20-game winning streak on the way to the 2007 Class A crown. Thanks to a defensive switch in the final, the Eagles (26-4) scored the game’s last 13 points to rally to a 60-55 victory over Gate City.
Emmart is a three-time Winchester Star Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year (2003, 2006, 2007) and twice was Class A Coach of the Year (2006, 2007). He has led the Eagles to seven district regular-season titles (2000, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011), five district tournament titles (2002, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008) and one regional title (2006).
Emmart is a 1989 graduate of Hampshire (W.Va.) High School. He was an all-state and all-Potomac Valley Conference shooting guard, playing three seasons (sophomores and older were only eligible to play varsity). He also played football his junior season.
Emmart first attended Glenville State College (W.Va.) where he played basketball his first two seasons before suffering a knee injury that sidelined his playing career. Emmart would transfer to Shepherd University, where he would graduate with a degree in education.
Prior to becoming the head coach, Emmart was the freshman basketball coach at Clarke County. He also has served as an assistant football coach for 25 seasons and was on the staff in 2015 when the Eagles advanced to the Class 2 title game before falling 42-6 to Appomattox.
Emmart was a 2010 inductee into the Clarke County Athletic Hall of Fame.
Q: What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Emmart: My senior year in high school we were 21-2 and ranked third in the state. Those are good memories of being with teammates and the fun of playing basketball in high school.
Q: When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Emmart: I guess it was my sophomore year in high school. It was just love for the game and competition. From a young age, it was just the thrill of competition and the love of being around sports. From a young age, it was kind of all we did. I guess I thought it would be great to be around that all your life. As I watched all my coaches coach me, It made me want to do the same.
Q: Who are your biggest coaching influences and why?
Emmart: I can’t say it’s just one. Having been around basketball all of my life, it’s a collective group of people. I could name so many, but then it would be so long. Anywhere from my middle school coaches to my high school and college coaches to my peers that I’ve coached with and against. I’ve learned so much and taken so much from each one. As a coach, you always try to take what others show you and maybe learn from their strengths and add them to your collective philosophies of coaching.
Every year, whether it’s an X and O thing or what you see from other coaches, you are always adapting and changing and learning from others. I’ve seen some guys coach for 40 years in my experience in coaching football and basketball here. I’ve seen coaches, that you don’t really see nowadays, that have been in one spot for 40 years. A couple of guys I can think of are Coach [Glenn] Proctor and Coach [Millson] French from Strasburg. I’ve been here 24 years [as head coach] and I think those guys are an example of people you’ve learned from as a coach and a player coming up through the ranks.
Q: What’s the best piece of coaching advice you have received?
Emmart: The best one of all of the things I’ve taken is, “Practice is your proving ground on a daily basis and you are only as good as your next day as a coach and a player.” As a player, you earn the respect of your teammates and as a coach you earn the respect from your players in practice every day. … That’s kind of the nature of the beast.
Q: What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Emmart: The losses bother a coach and winning is more of a relief. Coaches really struggle with losses and how they can make their teams. And when you win, it’s almost a sense of relief.
Probably the biggest disappointment was losing in the state championship game in football. (The Eagles trailed 14-6 entering the final quarter before Appomattox pulled away.)
Q: What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Emmart: It was probably the two-year stretch from the 2005-2006 and 2006-2007 when we were 53-7 and we won back-to-back state championships and a regional championship. We beat Martinsburg in that run. It was just a great run with that team for two years.
Both state championship games were almost identical. We were down and the other team only needed to make one more play. If they just could have made one more play, it would have been very difficult for us. The way we came back and won those two games, basically on the last couple of possessions each game. It was just amazing — just the adrenaline and the feeling from that. Unless you’ve been there it’s kind of hard to describe.
Another highlight was I got to coach my son [Ethan] for five years in baseball and four years in basketball. That was a lot of fun.
