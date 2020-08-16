While he has yet to make his debut as head coach, Casey Childs is no stranger to Clarke County football. For the past 13 years he has served an assistant under Chris Parker, who resigned after his 20th season following an 8-3 mark. Childs has been defensive coordinator and helped the Eagles reach multiple postseasons, including the state title game in 2015.
Childs is a 1993 graduate from Clarke County, where he was a three-sport letterman. He lettered in football (four years, playing wingback, outside linebacker and slot receiver), basketball (three years, playing point guard) and baseball (four years, playing catcher and outfield).
He’d go on to graduate from Bridgewater College in 1997 with a degree in health, physical education and driver’s education. He’d play football, starting three seasons, and was an all-ODAC selection at wide receiver.
Childs also has served as head football coach for four seasons (2002-2005) at Potomac Falls. Prior to that, he served as an assistant at Clarke County and Warren County. Following his time at Potomac Falls, he had a job as a defensive coordinator at Loudoun County before returning to his alma mater.
Since 2008, Childs has been the director of athletics at Clarke County. In 2009, he was elected to the school’s athletic Hall of Fame.
Q. What are you favorite memories as an athlete?
Childs: Being undefeated [in the regular season] my junior year in high school in football [the 1991 season]. We were the district champions and we had a really good team. … Also, I have a memory that’s also on the other side of the spectrum that season. We were 10-0 and actually No. 1 in the state. We had scrimmaged William Monroe who ended up winning the state title and we beat them in a scrimmage. We were really good. We happened to play Page County in Week 4 and we beat them 42-12. We ended up going undefeated and winning the district championship. Then when we got into the playoffs, we got matched up with Page County again. Sadly enough, we were up 18-0 and ended up getting beaten 21-18. That was probably my most disappointing memory as an athlete of all sports the fact that we did not win that game and on top of it win that state championship.
If I had to throw in another favorite, being an all-conference wide receiver in the ODAC [second team in 1996]. I think that was a special thing for me to receive as well. [Childs had 41 catches that season, which entering last fall was tied for ninth on the school’s all-time list].
Before I even got to Bridgewater, they were on a losing streak [the Eagles would go winless for 24 consecutive games from 1993-1995]. The fired they old coach and brought in Mike Clark who is the head coach now. We broke the losing streak (10-6) at Western Maryland [now McDaniel College] my senior year. That was awesome. Of course, everybody rushed the field and it was a pretty special moment. And then you end up being pretty competitive [5-5 that season] ... and they’ve been on a roll ever since. A lot of that is obviously Coach Clark has done a great job.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Childs: I knew it early. My whole life I’ve been around sports. When you play three sports like I did in high school and was pretty successful in all of them, that’s what I wanted to do. To be honest with you, I wanted to come back and teach at Clarke County. It’s kind of funny how it all played itself out. But, I knew at an early age, probably freshman or sophomore year in high school.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences and why?
Childs: I would say my college coach. Mike Clark is one of the greatest men I’ve ever been around. It’s just the way he handles people and the way that he expected excellence out of you. In the same token, he cared about you and talked to you constantly.
Then I’d have to say someone I didn’t get to play for, but I grew up basically at his house was Walter Barr. The legendary Walter Barr. His son and I were best friends in high school and when I say I lived at his house, I really lived at his house. I learned a lot because Coach Barr still had that coach in him and didn’t let me and Kevin get away with a whole heck of a lot.
Q. What’s the best piece of coaching advice you’ve received?
Childs: I heard a guy one time say, “Don’t take criticism from somebody that you would not ask advice from.” I really do think that holds true. You do have to listen to people and so forth, but at the same token you have just got to take it for what it is at certain times.
The other thing I try to go by is to just do right by people. That’s what ultimately I think is one of the biggest things that Coach Clark was all about — do right by people. That’s something that I’ve tried to do and that’s what we try to continue to instill in our football program.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Childs: To be honest with you, losing the state championship game [42-6 against Appomattox] in 2015. It was a great game [14-6 heading into the fourth quarter] and Appomattox was a great team, but we had a great, great season. To see the pain on the kids’ faces [was tough]. When you play 15 football games, you’ve almost played an NFL season. When you get to that [game], that’s the finality of it all. Those kids, it was just hard to have to embrace them and tell them how much you love and how much you appreciate everything that they did for the program and for us. They just single-handedly galvanized that whole entire community. I just can’t say enough about them. But it was all just very difficult because we had full expectations to win that thing. Obviously, it didn’t happen, but it was very difficult to say the least.
Q. What are your favorite coaching moments?
Childs: Without out a doubt, it was the state semifinal game that same year [a 43-15 victory] against Union. It was standing-room-only. It was so packed and there was so much anticipation for that game. Union traveled up here and they brought everybody under the sun from Big Stone Gap. When I tell you that people were lined up for that 2 p.m. kickoff, they were lined up at 6 a.m. That’s no exaggeration. We went there [to the school] to work out as football coaches and we saw people lined up. Those two weeks in a row, it was big-time high school football that you can never, ever forget as a coach.
I think also, too, was [my son] Colby being honored for breaking that [career] passing record last year, that was really special to me. It was a special family moment for him, me, my wife [Kathy] and our entire family because he had put a lot of hard work into it as well.
