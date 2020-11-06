Jon VanSice has led the Clarke County High School wrestling program for the past 20 seasons.
VanSice guided the Eagles to two district titles (2001, 2010), two regional titles (2010, 2015) and the Class 2 state championship in 2015. During his tenure, Clarke County has finished in the Top 5 in state competition 10 times, including three runner-up finishes (2001, 2002, 2016).
VanSice has been named The Winchester Star’s Wrestling Coach of the Year (first awarded in 2008) on three occasions (2010, 2015, 2016). He has coached multiple state champion wrestlers, including four-time state champions Bayne Gordon and Bryan Wallace. His son Kyle was a two-time state champion and also a runner-up.
The Eagles placed second in the Bull Run District, third in Region 2B and 25th in the Class 2 championship last season.
VanSice is a 1973 graduate of DuBois (Pa.) High School. He wrestled there for three varsity seasons (freshmen were not eligible) at 112 and 119 pounds.
Prior to taking over as the Eagles’ head coach, he served a season as a volunteer assistant and a season as an assistant in the program, which began competition in December of 1998.
Q: What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
VanSice: I guess the first one would be just being a wrestler in Pennsylvania and just everything that goes along being a wrestler competing in Pennsylvania over a long period of time. It’s just so super competitive up there. It requires everything you have to be successful and then some. It’s just something special and until you go through a season up there or a career up there, you really have no idea what someone would be talking about.
I think people down here they say they’re wrestlers, but you don’t get the same vibe from them that you get from people up in Pennsylvania. They don’t even have to tell you. You know they wrestled up there. It’s how they carry themselves and how they are — their personality. It’s a very tough state to compete in and if you do it over a long period it really creates a mindset and a mental toughness as well as a physical toughness. I don’t know of a lot of states that you have to develop that as much. I’m sure Iowa, Ohio and Oklahoma have that same feel, but it’s very unique. I am proud of the fact that I competed in Pennsylvania. That’s where I learned the sport and was able to participate in it.
I wrestled for two Pennsylvania Hall of Fame coaches up there. One was an undefeated four-time state champion Mike Johnson from Lock Haven. I was proud just to say that he was in our room every day. To be around him and associated with him for three years was an experience and a very good one. Don Shobert was the other one.
Q: When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
VanSice: I’m kind of unique in that area there. I knew I wanted to coach my son in wrestling, but I was injured when he was still very young and I was limited to a wheelchair. I never thought I would be able to be a coach in anything or help him in anything. As it turns out, we started working when he was in fourth grade maybe. We started attending clubs, JJWA up here in Jefferson (W.Va.). I found that I was able to help him quite a bit, a lot more than I imagined. He was very willing to listen to what I was telling him and he took to the sport very well.
One thing led to another and when he got to high school they started a program there. I wasn’t going to ignore it and was going to try to be involved as much as I could. I hung around and became a volunteer. It just kind of fell into place after that. My son, for only being a freshman, he knew a lot of the other people on the team. They were the pioneers of that original team. They seemed to respect what I was saying. I knew all of these kids from coaching other sports previously, like baseball, soccer and Little League basketball. I never thought I would be able to be a wrestling coach, but it all worked out well for me.
Q: Who are your biggest coaching influences and why?
VanSice: Don Shobert up in DuBois and his assistant coach Jim McNeil as well as Mike Johnson also. But I think its was Jim McNeil and Don Shobert. It was just how disciplined they were and how much they instilled that on you and work ethic. There was no “if, ands, ors.” It didn’t matter who you were. There was no giving ground for anything to anybody. If you didn’t follow the rules, you got disciplined for it.
There was no joking around from the minute you stepped into that room until the minute you walked out of that locker room. It was all business. I’m sure it’s like that in every room up there. You’re there for one reason and one reason only and that’s to give 100 percent every day, every practice and every time go you are in that room. It was just very serious business and you took the sport way more serious. I don’t think it’s quite like that as much anymore. Maybe that’s just the way I see it. I’m sure the top programs in the state are still that way. Man, like I said, it was all business back then.
Q: What’s the best piece of coaching advice you’ve received?
VanSice: I really never got direct advice from a coach. It was just observing other coaches and how they carried and conducted themselves. I’d say Pepper Martin. I wasn’t around Pepper very much, but I always respected his (Sherando) teams, how they competed and their technique. He did a great job with those guys for years and years. I never had any one-on-one conversations about this or that technique or what should I do with our program. Just observing his teams, I always looked at him to be an example of how a good coach should react and respond to situations.
Like I said, I never really expected to be a coach, so I never carried any influences from my other coaches other than the mental and toughness aspect of it. I haven’t talked with too many coaches around here. Maybe that’s something I should have been doing. I don’t know.
Q: What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
VanSice: I think back to an injury (Ian Dors) received, a guy that I really thought a lot of his work ethic. He was a just a joy to coach because you would show him a move on Monday and he’d do it on Saturday in competition and do it successfully. He was just a good kid with a good work ethic. I just think of him being injured and being lost for the season in his senior year. That was really tough. I’d definitely say injuries, but his injury more than any really hit me hard.
Also, I’d say when guys who have had success and potential who don’t come back out for whatever reason the next year. You really look forward to working with these guys and developing their skills. When they don’t come back, it’s very tough to take that. You feel like you’ve really failed them somewhere or you feel like you’ve failed as a coach when they don’t participate again. If they don’t regret it, I do — the fact that they didn’t come back out.
Between injuries and kids not coming back out when they are still eligible, those are tough, hard times. Wins and losses, they happen. It’s a tough sport and you always run into someone who is better than you sooner or later. The wins and losses I don’t put much emphasis on.
Q: What have been your favorite coaching moments?
VanSice: My favorite coaching moment that was the state tournament (2000) our second season before I became the head coach. My son made it to the state championship. He lost in the state final to a three-time champ (Chance Craft). He was battling that kid all through the match. I think the final score was like 13-9 or something. He wasn’t even picked to go down there and maybe even make it to the state tournament. He gave that guy a really good battle. It was fantastic for him. It was fantastic for me, but it was really great for our program to put a guy into the state finals in only our second year like that. To show up and represent our program that well down there, it was quite a moment. I guess I’m most proud of that match even thought it was a loss.
To go even further than that, all of those guys that I call pioneers that started that program, most of those kids had never even seen a wrestling match before. We took second place in the state (Class A) in our third and fourth years. It was just how well they bought into what we were teaching in there and how they just went with it and just excelled at just about the highest level that you get to that quickly. That’s unheard of. You just don’t do that in wrestling. I’m very, very proud of what those initial bunch of kids did. I’ve never heard of any team doing anything like that. Like I said, my son I knew was the only one who had ever seen a wrestling match before. They really bought into it and did well. They only perform at a high level because there’s people in that room who may not be there at the end, but all year long they’re pushing those kids to get better and work harder. That was amazing what those guys did. ... They really put us on the wrestling map, which is a good way to look at it.
Also, there’s Bryan Wallace and Bayne Gordon and what they accomplished, too. Having two four-timers in the room at the same time, that was a real treat right there. I’ll be lucky to ever come close to having kids like that again. That doesn’t happen often in a coach’s career — having one four-timer, let alone two like that. They were just good kids, good people, hard workers. It was great to see them have the success that they had. It was a real treat.
