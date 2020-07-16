Patrick Wingfield has served as the head baseball coach at Handley for the past six seasons.
Wingfield is a 2004 graduate from Handley. He was a multi-sport athlete for the Judges, having lettered in football (three seasons), basketball (three seasons) and baseball (four seasons). He was the Northwestern District and Winchester Star Baseball Player of the Year as a senior.
He is a 2008 graduate from the University of Virginia, where he also played baseball for four years with the Cavaliers, hitting .309 for his career.
After college, Wingfield became an assistant coach and head junior varsity coach at Shenandoah University, where he spent four seasons. He also is currently Handley’s JV football head coach.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Wingfield: Back in my sophomore year of high school, I hit a walkoff home run in the state quarterfinals [against Jamestown]. We were down 2-1 in the seventh inning. John Scott walked in front of me and I hit my first home run on the bigger fields to win the game. I actually met the pitcher later on. He was a coach for JMU maybe and met him at a state convention.
I played a lot more baseball growing up but I really had a lot of fond memories in football at Handley. I had a game where we were playing Fauquier. Both of our quarterbacks ended up getting hurt, so they kind of just threw me (a receiver, defensive back and kicker) in there [in the fourth quarter]. I got a little lucky and threw a touchdown pass to Johnny Gilkerson to win that game [24-21]. That was a pretty cool moment. At the start of the day, I didn’t think that’s how the day was going to end — me throwing a touchdown pass. It was also kind of neat because when I started coaching football at Handley, all of my coaches were still there. Coach [Tony] Rayburn, Coach [Dan] Jones, they were all still there. That was kind of cool to come back into the Handley family.
Q: When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Wingfield: I don’t know. Kind of as a player at Handley, you lead by example more than are vocal. In college, Coach [Kevin] Anderson gave me the opportunity to start coaching [at Shenandoah]. It kind of just went on from there. I think coaching has kind of been in my background and been in my family for awhile. It’s a natural fit.
Q: Who are your biggest coaching influences and why?
Wingfield: It’s kind of hard to pick. I’ve grown up with a lot of them. For instance, when I first started coaching baseball the James Wood coach was Coach [Jared] Mounts, who was the coach-pitch coach when I was in coach-pitch. Pepper Martin is still coaching at Sherando and he was my tee-ball coach. I’ve had a lot of influences.
Coach Anderson is big. I had a couple of years coaching under him and I played for him for two years on the Winchester Royals. He taught me a lot in the process of coaching because he really was the first person to allow me to do a lot and gave me a lot of leeway in different parts. The JV program, he let me lead that. He was a big influence coaching-wise.
Q: What’s the best piece of coaching advice you have received?
Wingfield: One that kinds of stands out to me was when I first started coaching at Handley. Mr. [Jimmy] Dix, I played three, four years under him and knew him all of the way since I was doing Little League camps. He knew the situation our baseball team was in and would be kind of struggling, getting players out and all of that kind of stuff. I think the best advice he gave me was to go out there and make sure they are not just going through the motions. That you’re making every day promising to the players and also enjoyable for them. He said, ‘Yes we enjoy winning, but make sure they enjoy the process, too. You’ve got to enjoy the hard work and stay in there.’
Q: What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Wingfield: I’m sure everyone is saying watching the seniors miss out on a season [because of the COVID-19 pandemic] was tough this year.
I think the most difficult thing always is coaching is the same kind of idea — when you see a player miss out on something hard that they have worked for, whether it be because of an injury or because they got too lazy in school, something along those lines where they end of having to miss one of those sports seasons. Especially with an injury when you see someone who has worked so hard to get back up there, when that happens it is really heartbreaking for those kids. … It’s tough to help them through that.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Wingfield: I’d have to say two years ago when we were the seventh seed playing the No. 2 seed over at Sherando. … Really Sherando, they were really one of the top teams in the state. They had a lot of pitching and a lot of athletes. We came out and scored a bunch of runs on them early. Our guys kind of maintained that throughout the game. The guys started the game with that sarcastic optimism like, ‘Yeah, we can win this game.’ To see them as each inning progressed, it was, ‘No, we can really win this.’ We ended up winning [8-6], but it was nail-biting the whole way. Tommy Downey was the pitcher that game and he threw a gem, pretty much a complete game except for one or two batters. It was kind of a shocking moment throughout the district. It was, ‘Really? Handley upset them?’
Maybe this is recent bias, but last year watching Malachi [Imoh] and some of the things he did on the [football] field, also. With the way our team came together in front of him, he was a really special player. A lot of people kind of took us for granted this past year. It was fun watching from the [press] box Malachi and the team that had a lot of undersized guys who really took a pride in it. Some of the stats that he had at the end of the season were really a testament to how much of an athlete he is. I’m really looking forward to hopefully get to see him play in college [William & Mary] this year if they have a season.
